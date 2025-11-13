11/13/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford, Cooling to 46 Overnight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 56.7°F, and a light breeze blowing at 3 mph. There is no current precipitation.

Today saw a high of 66.2°F and a low of 34.9°F, with overcast conditions at times. Wind speeds reached up to 5.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0% throughout the day.

Tonight, the sky will stay mainly clear with low temperatures expected to drop to around 46.4°F. Winds will continue at a light pace of up to 5.6 mph, and there remains no forecasted precipitation.

Residents can expect continued clear skies heading into early tomorrow, with similar wind conditions.

Today’s Details High 66°F Low 35°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 57°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 66°F 35°F Overcast Friday 72°F 42°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 51°F Overcast Sunday 68°F 47°F Overcast Monday 59°F 44°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 63°F 51°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 56°F 50°F Drizzle: light

