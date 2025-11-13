11/13/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford, Cooling to 46 Overnight

By
Source Staff
-
0
1

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 56.7°F, and a light breeze blowing at 3 mph. There is no current precipitation.

Today saw a high of 66.2°F and a low of 34.9°F, with overcast conditions at times. Wind speeds reached up to 5.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0% throughout the day.

Tonight, the sky will stay mainly clear with low temperatures expected to drop to around 46.4°F. Winds will continue at a light pace of up to 5.6 mph, and there remains no forecasted precipitation.

Residents can expect continued clear skies heading into early tomorrow, with similar wind conditions.

Today’s Details

High
66°F
Low
35°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
57°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:20am
Sunset
4:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 66°F 35°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 42°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 51°F Overcast
Sunday 68°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 59°F 44°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 63°F 51°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 56°F 50°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR