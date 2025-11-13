11/13/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford, Cooling to 46 Overnight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 56.7°F, and a light breeze blowing at 3 mph. There is no current precipitation.
Today saw a high of 66.2°F and a low of 34.9°F, with overcast conditions at times. Wind speeds reached up to 5.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0% throughout the day.
Tonight, the sky will stay mainly clear with low temperatures expected to drop to around 46.4°F. Winds will continue at a light pace of up to 5.6 mph, and there remains no forecasted precipitation.
Residents can expect continued clear skies heading into early tomorrow, with similar wind conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|66°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|68°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|59°F
|44°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|63°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|56°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!