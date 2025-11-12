11/12/25: Clear Sky and 64.9, Cooling to 42.6 Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 64.9°F. Winds are blowing at around 6.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today reached a high of 64.9°F with winds hitting up to 8.2 mph. The sky remained clear throughout the day with no chance of precipitation.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 42.6°F. Winds will slightly decrease, maintaining speeds up to 5.2 mph. The weather will continue to be clear with zero precipitation expected.

Residents and visitors of Rutherford County can enjoy continued clear skies and mild weather conditions into the evening.

Today’s Details

High
65°F
Low
40°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
6:19am
Sunset
4:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 65°F 40°F Clear sky
Thursday 65°F 37°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 40°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 55°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 46°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 57°F 42°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

