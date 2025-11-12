11/12/25: Clear Sky and 64.9, Cooling to 42.6 Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 64.9°F. Winds are blowing at around 6.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today reached a high of 64.9°F with winds hitting up to 8.2 mph. The sky remained clear throughout the day with no chance of precipitation.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 42.6°F. Winds will slightly decrease, maintaining speeds up to 5.2 mph. The weather will continue to be clear with zero precipitation expected.
Residents and visitors of Rutherford County can enjoy continued clear skies and mild weather conditions into the evening.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|65°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|65°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|68°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|57°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!