11/12/25: Clear Skies with Morning Temp 40°F, High Near 64°F Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 40.3°F with clear skies and a wind speed of 6.7 mph. There is no precipitation recorded at the moment.
The weather for today predicts a high of 64.2°F and a low of 39.7°F with winds reaching up to 9.8 mph. The skies are expected to remain clear throughout the day. No precipitation is anticipated as the chance remains at 0%.
Tonight, the temperature will slightly increase to a low of 43.2°F under clear skies. Wind speeds will decrease, topping out around 5 mph.
Residents can enjoy these stable weather conditions without any weather-related disruptions as there are no official weather warnings in effect.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|64°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|65°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|64°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|53°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|54°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
