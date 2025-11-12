11/12/25: Clear Skies with Morning Temp 40°F, High Near 64°F Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 40.3°F with clear skies and a wind speed of 6.7 mph. There is no precipitation recorded at the moment.

The weather for today predicts a high of 64.2°F and a low of 39.7°F with winds reaching up to 9.8 mph. The skies are expected to remain clear throughout the day. No precipitation is anticipated as the chance remains at 0%.

Tonight, the temperature will slightly increase to a low of 43.2°F under clear skies. Wind speeds will decrease, topping out around 5 mph.

Residents can enjoy these stable weather conditions without any weather-related disruptions as there are no official weather warnings in effect.

Today’s Details

High
64°F
Low
40°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:19am
Sunset
4:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 64°F 40°F Clear sky
Thursday 65°F 37°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 43°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 55°F Overcast
Sunday 64°F 45°F Overcast
Monday 53°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 54°F 41°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

