11/12/25: Clear Skies Continued, High 65.5 and Low Tonight 44.6

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 56.1°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today saw a high of 65.5°F and a low of 40.3°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 8.2 mph. The sky remained clear throughout the day, and there was zero chance of precipitation, aligning with the total lack of precipitation observed.

Tonight, the forecast continues to predict clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 44.6°F. Winds are anticipated to be mild, reaching up to 5.3 mph, and the probability of precipitation will remain at zero percent.

Today’s Details

High
65°F
Low
40°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:19am
Sunset
4:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 65°F 40°F Clear sky
Thursday 65°F 38°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 40°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 55°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 46°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 57°F 42°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

