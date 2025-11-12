11/12/25: Clear Skies Continued, High 65.5 and Low Tonight 44.6

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 56.1°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Today saw a high of 65.5°F and a low of 40.3°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 8.2 mph. The sky remained clear throughout the day, and there was zero chance of precipitation, aligning with the total lack of precipitation observed.
Tonight, the forecast continues to predict clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 44.6°F. Winds are anticipated to be mild, reaching up to 5.3 mph, and the probability of precipitation will remain at zero percent.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|65°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|65°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|68°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|57°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
