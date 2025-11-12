11/12/25: Clear Skies Continued, High 65.5 and Low Tonight 44.6

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 56.1°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today saw a high of 65.5°F and a low of 40.3°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 8.2 mph. The sky remained clear throughout the day, and there was zero chance of precipitation, aligning with the total lack of precipitation observed.

Tonight, the forecast continues to predict clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 44.6°F. Winds are anticipated to be mild, reaching up to 5.3 mph, and the probability of precipitation will remain at zero percent.

Today’s Details High 65°F Low 40°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:19am Sunset 4:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 65°F 40°F Clear sky Thursday 65°F 38°F Overcast Friday 68°F 40°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 55°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 46°F Overcast Monday 56°F 44°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 57°F 42°F Drizzle: light

