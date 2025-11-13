11/12/25: Clear Skies and Cool at 45.5°F in Rutherford County

In Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the weather is characterized by clear skies, a temperature of 45.5°F, and a light breeze at 4.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.
Earlier today, the county experienced a high of 65.5°F and a low of 40.3°F, with maximum wind speeds reaching 8.2 mph. The sky remained clear throughout the day, and there was no precipitation.
Tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping slightly to a low of 43.9°F. Winds will continue at a mild pace, up to 5.3 mph. There continues to be no chance of precipitation.
Residents can anticipate stable weather conditions to continue into the early morning, maintaining the clear, cool weather pattern experienced today.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|65°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|66°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|68°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|71°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|63°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!