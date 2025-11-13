11/12/25: Clear Skies and Cool at 45.5°F in Rutherford County

In Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the weather is characterized by clear skies, a temperature of 45.5°F, and a light breeze at 4.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high of 65.5°F and a low of 40.3°F, with maximum wind speeds reaching 8.2 mph. The sky remained clear throughout the day, and there was no precipitation.

Tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping slightly to a low of 43.9°F. Winds will continue at a mild pace, up to 5.3 mph. There continues to be no chance of precipitation.

Residents can anticipate stable weather conditions to continue into the early morning, maintaining the clear, cool weather pattern experienced today.

Today’s Details

High
65°F
Low
40°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
6:19am
Sunset
4:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 65°F 40°F Clear sky
Thursday 66°F 37°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 40°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 68°F 51°F Overcast
Monday 71°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 63°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

