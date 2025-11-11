11/11/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 49°F with Strong Winds in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 48.9°F. Winds are steady at 14.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed.

Today, the maximum temperature reached was 49.1°F with a low of 21.9°F recorded early this morning. Conditions remained clear throughout the day with wind speeds topping out at 14.9 mph. The chance of precipitation has held steady at 0%, with no rainfall recorded.

Tonight, residents can expect similar clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to around 41.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 13.9 mph. The probability of rain continues to remain at 0% through the evening.

The clear, dry conditions are anticipated to persist without any immediate weather warnings or advisories currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents planning outdoor activities can take advantage of the stable weather pattern tonight and tomorrow.

Today’s Details High 49°F Low 22°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 24% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:18am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 49°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 40°F Clear sky Thursday 63°F 36°F Overcast Friday 67°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 54°F Overcast Sunday 69°F 53°F Overcast Monday 74°F 52°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email