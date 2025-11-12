11/11/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 44.6°F, Winds Peaking at 13.2 mph

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 44.6°F. Winds are blowing at 13.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 49.8°F and dipped to a low of 21.9°F. The sky was overcast throughout the day but cleared up as the evening approached. Wind speeds were consistent, reaching up to 13.5 mph, and there was no rainfall.

Tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies continuing with a slight drop in temperature to a low of 43.7°F. Winds will remain steady, with speeds up to 12.5 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to persist into the early hours of tomorrow, with no weather warnings currently in effect.

Today’s Details High 50°F Low 22°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 45°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:18am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 50°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 65°F 40°F Clear sky Thursday 64°F 37°F Overcast Friday 64°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 54°F Overcast Sunday 74°F 57°F Overcast Monday 76°F 61°F Overcast

