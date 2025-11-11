11/11/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford, Chilly at 45 After a Cool, Overcast Day

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 45°F. Winds are blowing at 11.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today. Conditions remain dry under a clear sky.

Earlier today, the high peaked at 49.8°F, with a low plunging to 21.9°F. The wind reached speeds of up to 13.7 mph. The sky was mostly overcast throughout the day, with a zero percent chance of precipitation, matching the actual absence of rainfall.

For tonight, conditions are expected to stay clear with the temperature dipping slightly to a low of 42.4°F. Wind speeds will continue to be brisk, potentially reaching up to 13.7 mph again, maintaining a clear and crisp setting for the evening. The zero percent precipitation chance will ensure a dry night, ideal for late Veterans Day ceremonies or any commemorative outdoor events planned in the community.

Residents and visitors participating in Veterans Day activities should dress warmly for the cool evening and take advantage of the clear skies for any scheduled events or observances.

Today’s Details High 50°F Low 22°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 27% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 45°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:18am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 50°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 40°F Clear sky Thursday 63°F 36°F Overcast Friday 67°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 54°F Overcast Sunday 69°F 53°F Overcast Monday 74°F 52°F Drizzle: light

