11/11/25: Clear and Chilly Morning at 23°F, High of 48 Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear and chilly with a temperature of 22.5°F. The wind is currently blowing at 5.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, Veterans Day, promises mainly clear skies for any commemorative events. Temperatures will rise to a high of 48.4°F with wind speeds increasing up to 14.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceptionally low at only 1%, ensuring dry conditions for any outdoor ceremonies.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and the temperature will drop to a lower 41.9°F, still accompanied by breezy conditions with winds up to 13.9 mph. This should provide a pleasant evening for those attending any late Veterans Day observances.

Residents and visitors planning to attend Veterans Day services should dress appropriately for the cooler morning temperatures, but can look forward to a milder afternoon for any outdoor activities.

Today’s Details High 48°F Low 22°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 22°F · feels 15°F Sunrise 6:18am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 48°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 62°F 41°F Overcast Friday 67°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 54°F Overcast Sunday 74°F 56°F Overcast Monday 71°F 62°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email