11/10/25: Partly Cloudy Evening, Chilly at 30°F with Light Breeze

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 29.5°F under partly cloudy skies. The wind is gentle at 3 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 35.8°F, while the low dropped to 26.1°F. Conditions were predominantly overcast, with winds peaking at around 14.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 3%, and no precipitation was recorded.

For tonight, temperatures are expected to hover close to 26.2°F. The sky will stay mostly overcast, with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 10.1 mph. Precipitation chances will remain minimal at 1%.

Residents should prepare for similarly cold conditions to persist into the early hours, with very little change in weather expected overnight.

Today’s Details High 36°F Low 26°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 2.8 (Low) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:17am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 36°F 26°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 25°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 64°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 62°F 41°F Overcast Friday 66°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 55°F Overcast Sunday 72°F 54°F Overcast

