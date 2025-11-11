11/10/25: Partly Cloudy Evening, Chilly at 30°F with Light Breeze

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 29.5°F under partly cloudy skies. The wind is gentle at 3 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.
Earlier today, the high reached 35.8°F, while the low dropped to 26.1°F. Conditions were predominantly overcast, with winds peaking at around 14.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 3%, and no precipitation was recorded.
For tonight, temperatures are expected to hover close to 26.2°F. The sky will stay mostly overcast, with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 10.1 mph. Precipitation chances will remain minimal at 1%.
Residents should prepare for similarly cold conditions to persist into the early hours, with very little change in weather expected overnight.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|36°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|49°F
|25°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|64°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|62°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|72°F
|54°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!