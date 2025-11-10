11/10/25: Overcast Morning at 29°F, High of 36°F with Light Winds

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is a chilly 29.3°F under overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 9.3 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 35.8°F and drop to a low of 23.4°F come evening. Winds could intensify, reaching up to 17.9 mph, however, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 5%. The skies will maintain their overcast condition throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will again lower to about 23.4°F. Wind speeds are projected to decrease slightly, with gusts up to 12.4 mph. The cloud cover will begin to break, leading to partly cloudy skies and a precipitation chance of 0%.

Residents should dress warmly and plan accordingly for the cold and breezy conditions, especially during early morning and late evening hours.

Today’s Details

High
36°F
Low
23°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
4:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 36°F 23°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 61°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 63°F 41°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 49°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 54°F Overcast
Sunday 70°F 54°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

