11/10/25: Overcast Morning at 29°F, High of 36°F with Light Winds

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is a chilly 29.3°F under overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 9.3 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 35.8°F and drop to a low of 23.4°F come evening. Winds could intensify, reaching up to 17.9 mph, however, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 5%. The skies will maintain their overcast condition throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will again lower to about 23.4°F. Wind speeds are projected to decrease slightly, with gusts up to 12.4 mph. The cloud cover will begin to break, leading to partly cloudy skies and a precipitation chance of 0%.

Residents should dress warmly and plan accordingly for the cold and breezy conditions, especially during early morning and late evening hours.

Today’s Details High 36°F Low 23°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 20°F Sunrise 6:17am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 36°F 23°F Overcast Tuesday 48°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 61°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 63°F 41°F Overcast Friday 68°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 54°F Overcast Sunday 70°F 54°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email