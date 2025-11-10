11/10/25: Overcast Morning at 29°F, High of 36°F with Light Winds

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is a chilly 29.3°F under overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 9.3 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 35.8°F and drop to a low of 23.4°F come evening. Winds could intensify, reaching up to 17.9 mph, however, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 5%. The skies will maintain their overcast condition throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature will again lower to about 23.4°F. Wind speeds are projected to decrease slightly, with gusts up to 12.4 mph. The cloud cover will begin to break, leading to partly cloudy skies and a precipitation chance of 0%.
Residents should dress warmly and plan accordingly for the cold and breezy conditions, especially during early morning and late evening hours.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|36°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|48°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|61°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|63°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|68°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|70°F
|54°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
