11/10/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford, Cooling to 25.7, Winds Easing

As of 5:30 PM, Rutherford County is experiencing overcast skies with the temperature at 32.5°F and a wind blowing at 9.9 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 35.8°F and dropped to a low of 25.7°F. Wind speeds peaked at 14.3 mph amidst the overcast conditions, with the chance of precipitation remaining very low at 3%.

For tonight, the forecast remains similarly overcast with low temperatures expected to hit 25.7°F again. The wind will slightly lessen, reaching up to 11.1 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.

Residents should continue to dress warmly and prepare for chilly and breezy evenings while the overcast conditions persist.

Today’s Details

High
36°F
Low
26°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
4:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 36°F 26°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 61°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 64°F 41°F Overcast
Friday 70°F 50°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 53°F Partly cloudy
Sunday 72°F 54°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

