11/10/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford, Cooling to 25.7, Winds Easing

As of 5:30 PM, Rutherford County is experiencing overcast skies with the temperature at 32.5°F and a wind blowing at 9.9 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 35.8°F and dropped to a low of 25.7°F. Wind speeds peaked at 14.3 mph amidst the overcast conditions, with the chance of precipitation remaining very low at 3%.

For tonight, the forecast remains similarly overcast with low temperatures expected to hit 25.7°F again. The wind will slightly lessen, reaching up to 11.1 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.

Residents should continue to dress warmly and prepare for chilly and breezy evenings while the overcast conditions persist.

Today’s Details High 36°F Low 26°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:17am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 36°F 26°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 25°F Overcast Wednesday 61°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 64°F 41°F Overcast Friday 70°F 50°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 53°F Partly cloudy Sunday 72°F 54°F Overcast

