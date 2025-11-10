11/10/25: Overcast, Chilly at 33°F with Winds Up to 15 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently standing at 33.3°F, with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 15.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 35.8°F and is expected to fall to a low of 25.3°F tonight. The wind speed may decrease slightly, reaching up to 11.2 mph, under continued overcast conditions. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the evening.

Residents of Rutherford County should expect a cold night ahead with consistently overcast skies but no significant changes in weather conditions.

Today’s Details High 36°F Low 25°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:17am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 36°F 25°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 61°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 64°F 41°F Overcast Friday 70°F 50°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 53°F Partly cloudy Sunday 72°F 54°F Overcast

