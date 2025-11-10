11/10/25: Overcast, Chilly at 33°F with Winds Up to 15 mph

By
Source Staff
-
0
3

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently standing at 33.3°F, with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 15.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 35.8°F and is expected to fall to a low of 25.3°F tonight. The wind speed may decrease slightly, reaching up to 11.2 mph, under continued overcast conditions. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the evening.

Residents of Rutherford County should expect a cold night ahead with consistently overcast skies but no significant changes in weather conditions.

Today’s Details

High
36°F
Low
25°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
4:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 36°F 25°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 61°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 64°F 41°F Overcast
Friday 70°F 50°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 53°F Partly cloudy
Sunday 72°F 54°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR