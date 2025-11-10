11/10/25: Overcast, Chilly at 33°F with Winds Up to 15 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently standing at 33.3°F, with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 15.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 35.8°F and is expected to fall to a low of 25.3°F tonight. The wind speed may decrease slightly, reaching up to 11.2 mph, under continued overcast conditions. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the evening.
Residents of Rutherford County should expect a cold night ahead with consistently overcast skies but no significant changes in weather conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|36°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|49°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|61°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|64°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|70°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|72°F
|53°F
|Partly cloudy
|Sunday
|72°F
|54°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
