11/1/25: Overcast Evening, Mild at 56°F with Light Drizzle Earlier Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are light, traveling at 3.4 mph, with no precipitation recorded at the moment.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 58.1°F and dipped to a low of 37.2°F. There was a moderate drizzle throughout the day, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.04 inches. Winds peaked at 8 mph, and the chance of precipitation was near 37%.

For tonight, residents can expect continued overcast conditions with temperatures lowering to about 46.4°F. Wind conditions will remain mild with speeds up to 8 mph, and the precipitation probability holds at 37%.

There are no official weather warnings currently active for the area. Residents should plan for a consistently overcast evening with minimal changes in wind and precipitation.

Today’s Details High 58°F Low 37°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 37% chance · 0.04 in Now 56°F · feels 53°F Sunrise 7:08am Sunset 5:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 58°F 37°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 50°F 45°F Rain: slight Monday 60°F 44°F Fog Tuesday 67°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky Friday 70°F 53°F Drizzle: light

