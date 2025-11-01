11/1/25: Overcast Evening, Mild at 56°F with Light Drizzle Earlier Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are light, traveling at 3.4 mph, with no precipitation recorded at the moment.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 58.1°F and dipped to a low of 37.2°F. There was a moderate drizzle throughout the day, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.04 inches. Winds peaked at 8 mph, and the chance of precipitation was near 37%.
For tonight, residents can expect continued overcast conditions with temperatures lowering to about 46.4°F. Wind conditions will remain mild with speeds up to 8 mph, and the precipitation probability holds at 37%.
There are no official weather warnings currently active for the area. Residents should plan for a consistently overcast evening with minimal changes in wind and precipitation.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|58°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|50°F
|45°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|60°F
|44°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|67°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|49°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|70°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!