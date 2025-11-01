11/1/25: Overcast and Chilly, High 59°F, Light Winds, Moderate Rain Later

At 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 58.8°F. Winds are light at 1.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today, the high reached 59.2°F and the low was 37.2°F. Winds picked up to 7.1 mph at times. Despite a 42% chance of precipitation, only 0.2 inches of moderate rain were recorded. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 49.1°F, with wind speeds maintaining up to 7.1 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation will persist at 42%.

It’s advisable for residents and visitors in Rutherford County to stay prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions, especially during the evening, as the persistent chance of rain and overcast skies continues. Keep umbrellas and raincoats at hand if venturing outdoors.

Today’s Details High 59°F Low 37°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 42% chance · 0.2 in Now 59°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 7:08am Sunset 5:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 59°F 37°F Rain: moderate Sunday 52°F 44°F Drizzle: dense Monday 60°F 40°F Fog Tuesday 67°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky Friday 70°F 53°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email