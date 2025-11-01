11/1/25: Clear Morning, High 57°F with Slight Evening Rain and Overcast Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
38

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 37°F and a light breeze at 4 mph. There is no precipitation recorded at the moment.

Today’s forecast anticipates a high of 56.8°F and a low of 36.9°F. Winds will remain gentle, reaching up to 6.7 mph. There is a 36% chance of precipitation with an expected total of 0.07 inches, indicating the possibility of slight rain later in the day.

Tonight, conditions will change as the sky becomes overcast. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 46.8°F with the same wind conditions persisting throughout the evening. The chance of precipitation continues at 36%.

Residents should plan for a cooler than average day with potential light rain and keep an eye on the change to overcast conditions by tonight. Consider carrying a light jacket and umbrella if heading outdoors later in the day.

Today’s Details

High
57°F
Low
37°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
36% chance · 0.07 in
Now
37°F · feels 32°F
Sunrise
7:08am
Sunset
5:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 57°F 37°F Rain: slight
Sunday 57°F 45°F Rain: slight
Monday 59°F 39°F Clear sky
Tuesday 67°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 48°F Mainly clear
Friday 70°F 56°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR