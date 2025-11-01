11/1/25: Clear Morning, High 57°F with Slight Evening Rain and Overcast Tonight

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 37°F and a light breeze at 4 mph. There is no precipitation recorded at the moment.

Today’s forecast anticipates a high of 56.8°F and a low of 36.9°F. Winds will remain gentle, reaching up to 6.7 mph. There is a 36% chance of precipitation with an expected total of 0.07 inches, indicating the possibility of slight rain later in the day.

Tonight, conditions will change as the sky becomes overcast. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 46.8°F with the same wind conditions persisting throughout the evening. The chance of precipitation continues at 36%.

Residents should plan for a cooler than average day with potential light rain and keep an eye on the change to overcast conditions by tonight. Consider carrying a light jacket and umbrella if heading outdoors later in the day.

Today’s Details High 57°F Low 37°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 36% chance · 0.07 in Now 37°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 7:08am Sunset 5:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 57°F 37°F Rain: slight Sunday 57°F 45°F Rain: slight Monday 59°F 39°F Clear sky Tuesday 67°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 48°F Mainly clear Friday 70°F 56°F Drizzle: light

