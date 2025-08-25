10th Largest Powerball Jackpot Lined Up for Monday Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot that has been rolling all summer has just become the game’s 10th largest grand prize ever, estimated at $750 million! The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $338.6 million.

The next chance to play for this top ten Powerball® jackpot will be Monday night.

“The excitement of playing for a colossal Powerball jackpot is back!” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO. “It only takes one $2 Powerball ticket to win Monday’s jackpot, and a portion of that sale will go directly to supporting programs and services that benefit local communities.”

The winning numbers in the Saturday, Aug. 23 Powerball® drawing were white balls 11, 14, 34, 47, 51 and red Powerball 18. The Power Play® multiplier was 2.

While no player matched all six numbers drawn, two tickets sold in Maine and New York matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. A third ticket sold in South Dakota also matched all five white balls, and because the ticket included the Power Play® option for $1 more, it doubled the winnings to $2 million.

There were also 31 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and five tickets that won $100,000 prizes in Saturday’s drawing.

Monday’s Powerball drawing will be the 37th drawing since the jackpot was last won in California on May 31, 2025. If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $750 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $338.6 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball® tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, the Powerball game has helped generate more than $36 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top Ten Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $750 Million (est) – Aug. 25, 2025

Source: Powerball

More Local News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email