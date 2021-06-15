Smyrna’s residents turned out in mass for the 10th Annual Simply Smyrna Celebration. The event honors the city and highlights the Depot District with family fun, music, art, beer, wine tasting, and lots of great food trucks. Coordinated by Carpe Artista, Executive Director Ron Alley was happy they dodged the rain, even if they didn’t dodge the heat.

“I was concerned people would not come in this heat,” said Alley, “but we have more here than we have ever had. People were ready to get out.”

There were four stages with bands representing a wide variety of music, from classic jazz to rock and roll. Stages were located outside Carpe Café, in the garage behind Front Street Signs, outside the Depot building, and in the Assembly Hall where there was also wine tasting sponsored by Smyrna’s Divine Wine and Spirits. Bands included Kinn, John Louis, Jason Lee McKinney Band, Elecoustic Soul, Business School, Gabby Grace, Dan Hagen Jazz, Turner Hamilton Jazz Trio, Real Face, Brad Beal, and Quality Time.

A beer garden was once again sponsored by Smyrna Independent Merchant’s Association (SIMA), a co-coordinator of the event. It was a popular place due to the hot evening, but so were the many lemonade stands and the frozen strawberry lemonade given out at The Waterford booth. They were one of the event sponsors.

Kids had an opportunity to do crafts, thanks to Carpe Artista, and they also played with hula hoops well into the dark, as did a few adults.

Art and many other items were available for sale, including the very popular after dark lighted balloons. Also, a number of businesses and non-profits set up informational booths, including Rutherford Arts Alliance. The Alliance promotes all of the creative arts throughout the county.

“We couldn’t do this event without our great partners, SIMA and the Town of Smyrna,” said Alley. “And our truly amazing volunteers who come early to set up and stay late to take everything down. They stay until it is all done.”

The event is thanks to the partners and sponsors mentioned above, as well as Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center, Thomas and Hutton, Grisham Designs, LifePoint Church, Smyrna Parks and Recreation, Vanna Go, Barbieri Orthodontics, Janarty’s Ice Cream, Signature Health and Wellness, Farmer’s Insurance, Stars and Strikes, Middle Tennessee Electric, Murfreesboro Post and the Tennessee Arts Commission.