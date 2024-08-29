100 Miles of Hope Fall Blood Drive Set for Sept. 9-11

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. 8-28-2024 – As has become an annual event surrounding the football rivalry between Middle Tennessee and WKU, the two schools will take part in a blood drive battle leading up to the Sept. 14 game in Murfreesboro, 100 Miles of Hope.

Donors can give blood in support of their favorite school on the MTSU campus from Monday, Sept. 9 until Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Rec Center, located at 1848 Blue Raider Drive in Murfreesboro on campus. Donation times will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. all three days.

All donors have to do is give their sponsor code – MTSU – while donating blood. They’ll also receive a commemorative T-shirt, pizza, and four free tickets to the Blue Raider football game against WKU.

The Blood Battle winner will be announced at the Sept. 14 football game between the schools. The American Red Cross will present the trophy to the winning school at the game.

Those interested in donating can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or use the Blood Donor App and enter the sponsor code “MTSU” to schedule an appointment.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Past Winners

2010: Middle Tennessee

2011: Middle Tennessee

2012: WKU

2013: Middle Tennessee

2014: Middle Tennessee

2015: Middle Tennessee

2016: WKU

2017: Middle Tennessee

2018: Middle Tennessee

2019: Middle Tennessee

2020: No head-to-head competition

2021: No head-to-head competition

2022: Middle Tennessee

2023: WKU

