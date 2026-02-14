10 Ways Tennessee Is Connected to the American Revolution

This year is the United States’ Semiquincentennial year. That means that on July 4, 2026 this country will be 250-years-old. That is half of the age of the Roman Empire. And a fraction of the longest empire in history — the Egyptian Empire. It lasted more than 3,000 years. America may have quite a few years to go to reach that lofty figure, but 250 years is certainly a milestone worth celebrating.

What began as a disagreement over how Great Britain should govern the colonies escalated from philosophical conflict into war. For years, the Kingdom of Great Britain allowed the colonies to self-govern—until it didn’t. When Parliament needed money to pay for the French and Indian War (1754-1763), they decided to reassert their dominance through “taxation without representation.” The war, part of a much larger conflict between the British and French spanning three continents, had proven extraordinarily expensive.

At the same time, America was developing its own sense of independence. The Revolutionary War began with small hostilities until the ‘shot heard round the world’ initiated the battles of Lexington and Concord, which began the war.

Frontiersmen of what is now East Tennessee, known as “Overmountain Men,” were instrumental in the turn of the tide at the Battle of Kings Mountain led by John Sevier and John Rhea. It is their actions that gave the state its name, the ‘Volunteer State,’ as they volunteered their services to the patriot forces. After the war, many veterans were granted land in what would soon become the state of Tennessee. Here are ten facts about some of these veterans.

Murfreesboro, Tennessee is named after Colonel Hardy Murfree. Born in North Carolina, Murfree served as a lieutenant colonel during the Revolutionary War. After the war, he received land in both Williamson County and Rutherford County. He married Sally Brickell on February 17, 1780. They had seven children. His daughter Sallie Murfree married Dr. James Maney, who built Oaklands Mansion on land she inherited from her father.

Nine Revolutionary War veterans are buried in Brentwood, Tennessee , according to brentwoodtn.gov . The Brentwood Historic Commission will commemorate the Revolutionary War veterans who are buried within the city limits during America250 celebrations. The veterans include Andrew Crockett, the namesake for Crockett Park; Green Hill, the founder of Liberty United Methodist Church; David Johnston, whose grandson built Isola Bella mansion; John Johnston, whose son Matthew founded Johnson Chapel United Methodist Church; Benjamin Humphrey; Moses Lindsey; James Moore; Thomas Bradley; and Thomas Cox.

John Sevier, whom Sevierville was named after, is considered the Father of Tennessee, playing a leading role in the politics of the area before it became a state. He then became the first governor of Tennessee, serving for six terms. Then he became a congressman representing the eastern part of the state, according to tennesseeencyclopedia.net .

Although Brigadier General Francis Nash never lived in Tennessee, the city of Nashville was named after him for his personal sacrifice at the Battle of Germantown. His brother was North Carolina governor Abner Nash, according to dncr.nc.gov .

Having fought in the French and Indian War in 1764 for Lord Dunmore, Anthony Bledsoe brought his fighting skills to the cause of independence. He commanded patriot forces at Fort Patrick in 1776, then served as lieutenant colonel commandant of Sullivan County in 1781, Davidson County in 1783, and Sumner County in 1787. He settled in Sumner County, where he was involved in politics. He is commemorated by having Bledsoe Creek State Park and Bledsoe’s Fort Historical Park named after him. These parks are located where he and his brother Isaac built a fort.

Captain William Lytle, the founder of Murfreesboro, served under Colonel Hardy Murfree and he had the name of the town changed from Cannonsburgh to Murfreesboro in honor of his commanding officer. He was given the land that became Murfreesboro by Murfree’s brother, Archibald. Lytle built the first home near what is now Haynes Brother’s Supply, and his grave is near the business. Lytle Street in Murfreesboro is named after him.

Although James Winchester never lived in the area, the city of Winchester is named after him. He moved to Tennessee after the war, settling in Davidson County. Here, he oversaw the construction of a mill and distillery. He eventually became the Minister of Peace for Sumner County, where he purchased land in Castalian Station and built Cragfont, a Georgian-style mansion now a historic site. He served in the state’s senate and became its first speaker.

Rhea County is named after John Angus Rhea, who helped lead the Overmountain Men with John Sevier. He was actively involved in education in Tennessee. He was one of the founders of what would become the University of Tennessee. He lived on Rhea Plantation near Blountville, in Sullivan County.

Thomas Bedford was a trailblazer in the creation of both Jefferson and Rutherford Counties. He partnered with Robert Weakley to form tracks of land in the town of Jefferson. He was part of a movement for the formation of a separate county in the environs of Stones River. Bedford County was named after him.

Named for Colonel Return Jonathan Meigs, Meigs County , Tennessee, was established in 1836. After Meigs’ service in the Revolutionary War, he served as the agent for the Cherokee Nation in southeast Tennessee.

