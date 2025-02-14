10 Things to Know About the ‘Dirty Soda’ Company Swig

Nicole Tanner founded Swig in St. George, Utah, 15 years ago. Since then, Swig has become one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the country, expanding to 100 stores in 14 states and counting.

As Swig opens in Brentwood, here are 10 things to know about the “dirty soda” company.

The Brentwood location is the first location to open in Tennessee. Right now, only the drive-thru is open at 5024 Harpeth Drive. A second location is set to open in Spring Hill this spring. The soda chain went viral for its “dirty soda” which is made by mixing soda with flavored syrups and cremes. Dirty Soda first became popular when Oliva Rodrigo shared a photo of herself drinking Swig in 2021 while filming High School Musical: The Musical in Utah. The soda shop went viral after the reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives shared their Swig drink of choice. Swig’s TikTok page features the reality stars’ recipes Swig has a minimal food menu. Its offerings include pretzel bites, mini chocolate chip cookies, mini poppyseed cookies, and a mountain berry lollipop. If you are looking to have a party, Swig will bring a Dirty Soda Bar to your next event. They will get a selection of three soda bases, six flavor add-ins and one cream, and one fresh fruit. You can show your love of Swig by buying merchandise from a range of sweatshirts, stickers, tumblers, and gift cards. If you don’t drink soda, there are other options. Try one of the Water-based Refreshers, and Reviver energy drinks that also offers customization of syrups and add-ins. What is the most popular drink? According to Swig’s website, the Texas Tab is a rich blend of Dr Pepper, vanilla, and coconut cream. The refreshing Strawberry Breeze, made with water, sugar free coconut, sugar free vanilla, strawberry puree, frozen strawberry, and coconut cream. And the famous Shark Attack, a fun blend of Sprite, lemonade, and blue raspberry, topped with a gummy shark.

We have stopped by the location for the last few days to see the line. Take a look at our video of the line to get into the drive-thru. The hours posted for the Brentwood location online show 11 am – 7 pm.

