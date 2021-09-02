10 Things to Do Over Labor Day Weekend

It’s a holiday weekend! Labor Day weekend marks the official end of summer. We’ve gathered up some events happening this long weekend. Enjoy the extra time with your friends and family.
Here are things to do this weekend with the family.
1. Cheekwood Car Show
Saturday, September 4, 9 am – 5 pm
1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
Start your Labor Day Weekend off right with a stroll among impeccably maintained classic cars including a 1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom I, a 1934 Packard Super Eight Victoria, a 1947 Chrysler Town & Country, and many others from the early to mid-twentieth century. Enjoy the sounds of a barbershop quartet, grab a drink from the bar stations, and some tasty fare from local food trucks to round out the perfect Saturday activity for the whole family.
Reserve your ticket here.
2. Franklin Classic
Monday, September 6, 7 am
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
Mercy Community Healthcare is bringing back the Franklin Classic to downtown Franklin. Start your Labor Day with a run, listen to live music, entertain the kids at the kids zone and cheer on those who cross the finish line.
Register for the race or make a donation here.
3. Soul Asylum at Hop Springs
Saturday, September 4, 6 pm
Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro
Soul Asylum *Back in Your Face Tour live at Hop Springs, Murfreesboro Tennessee on September 4th, 2021. Limited capacity-many acres for distancing, dancing, and relaxing. Camping chairs and blankets are welcome. Food & beverages from home or other places are not allowed.
Buy tickets here.
4. Water Lantern Festival
Saturday, September 4, 5:30 pm
The Parthenon at Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
Water Lantern Festival, the nation’s fastest-growing event experience touring over 100 cities, received top honors and has been named the Best Cultural Festival by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. After the nomination, Water Lantern Festival earned the title of Best Cultural Festival in the United States by popular vote.
Buy tickets here.
5. FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Sunday, September 5, 7 pm
Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way Nashville
Nissan Stadium U.S. Soccer has selected Nashville as the first, home match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Over Labor Day Weekend, the U.S. Men’s National Team will play Canada on September 5 at Nissan Stadium with kickoff at 7pm CT.
Buy tickets here.
6. Musician’s Corner
Friday, September 3, 5 pm – 9 pm
Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
Musicians Corner returns to Nashville’s Centennial Park this fall for its annual September Sundown series. The concert series, normally every Thursday evening in September, will expand its dates after reducing events in the spring due to COVID-19. September Sundown will be held every Thursday at Friday in September through October 1, in addition to a special three-day weekend in partnership with AMERICANAFEST from Thursday, September 23 until Saturday, September 25. Each event is free for all ages and will feature multi-genre musical performances, a variety of food trucks, craft beer, wine, and signature cocktails, local artisans, Kidsville activities, and featured community partners.
7. Steel Magnolias – Mt Juliet
Friday, September 3, 7:30 pm
11920 Lebanon Road, Mount Juliet
Playhouse 615 presents Steel Magnolias. The story of six ladies in a Louisana, showing how small-town friendships are forever.
Buy tickets here.
8. Splash Pads
Multiple Locations
It’s your last chance this summer to enjoy splash pads across the area with the family.
Find a list of 12 splash pads across Middle Tennessee here.
9. Rory Feek Home Concerts
September 3-4, 7 pm
Homestead Hall,4544 Highway 431, Columbia
Rory is doing a series of ‘Home Concerts” at HOMESTEAD HALL, one weekend a month from September thru November, along with three Christmas shows on Saturdays in December.
Spend an evening at the farm with Rory as he shares songs, stories and much for an intimate crowd in the concert hall in his big red barn.
Buy tickets here.
10. Wines in the Fork
4165 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin
Located in the heart of Leipers Fork, Wines in the Fork offers a wine tasting room where you can purchase your favorite selections and free music in the back.
Schedule for the weekend Friday, September 3, Campbell Davis 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm; Saturday, September 4, Latavius Mulzac, 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm and Sarah Somebody, 6:30 – 8:30 pm.