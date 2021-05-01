10 Tennessee Caves to Visit

2 The Lost Sea

The Lost Sea is one of the most popular caving destinations. The adventure begins with a guided tour of the caverns, which involves a ¾ mile round-trip walk on wide sloping pathways. The pathways can be very steep in places. While touring the caverns and underground lake, your guide will tell you of the caverns’ exciting history, including how the cave was once used by The Cherokee Indians and how the Confederate soldiers mined the cave for saltpeter for the production of gun powder. They will also explain the fascinating geological development of the immense cavern rooms and rare formations. The lake covering more than 4 acres, is recognized by the U.S. Department of the interior as a Registered National Natural Landmark because of the unique natural phenomenon through the cave and the abundance of a large collection of rare anthodites, more commonly known as “Cave Flowers”. The lake is located 140 feet below the ground level, so coming up can be a hike. The tour lasts approximately one hour and fifteen minutes.

Staff recommends you purchase tickets through their website to secure a tour time and date as capacity is limited due to COVID-19 regulations: https://thelostsea.com/

Can you enter? Yes

Is there a tour? Yes

Cost: $23.95 for adults 13 and up, $13.95 for children 4-12, children 3 and under are free

Website: https://thelostsea.com/

Location:140 Lost Sea Rd, Sweetwater, TN, 37874