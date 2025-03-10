10 Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Nashville

We may not have the sand and the sea in Music City but we have everything else you need for a perfect spring break staycation. Bonus: Save a little moo-la.
Here’s the deal. Nashville is jam-packed with family fun but life just gets busy and locals get stuck in their daily routines of school, work, eat, sleep, repeat. So – here are 7 reasons to be a tourist in your own city this spring break.
1Cheekwood
There’s no place more beautiful than Cheekwood in the spring as more than 250,000 tulips, daffodils, and spring-blooming bulbs spill from Cheekwood’s gardens, creating a colorful, showstopping experience you won’t forget. Magnolias, redbuds, and dogwoods are also in on the act as warmer weather and longer days arrive in Nashville.
2Grand Ole Opry
If you live in Nashville and haven’t been to the Grand Ole Opry, drop everything, buy tickets, and go. There’s nothing more Nashville and the line-up is always mind-blowing! You can even do a backstage tour catching a glimpse of behind-the-scenes.
3Tennessee State Museum
The Tennessee State Museum moved into its new location a few years ago. It’s free and open to the public six days a week. You can experience Tennessee history, art, and culture from the state’s natural history beginnings through the present day.
Tennessee State Museum | 1000 Rosa L Parks Boulevard | Nashville
4Radnor Lake
Radnor Lake is a total gem. An oasis just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Green Hills. The park is day-use only and the 7.75-miles of trail are strictly used for hiking, photography, and wildlife observation. Pets, jogging, and bicycles are only allowed on the Otter Creek Road trail. The Lake Trail is accessible to people with all-terrain wheelchairs.
5Country Music Hall of Fame
The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum collects, preserves, and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. On exhibit now is American Currents featuring artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Hardy.
Students can request at the Box Office a free activity pack full of cool keepsakes and gallery activities for their journey through the museum.
Country Music Hall of Fame | 222 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville
6Spring Activities at Opryland Hotel
Gaylord Opryland is hosting springs events this year. An itinerary full of both weekend and weekday activities are in store for guests including boat rides, virtual safari thru the hotel, soundwaves, and more.
7Nashville Zoo
This spring, the Nashville Zoo offers a train ride, animal experience, jungle gym, and more. Don’t miss the Eagle Zip line experience.
8Puttshack
Puttshack has family-fun for little ones to the high schoolers for Spring Break fun. Parents can bring the entire family in for a little competition with four different 9-hole courses powered by Puttshack’s leading patented Trackaball™ technology. The best part? The immersive mini-golf experience occurs in a fun, safe indoor environment—rain or shine!
9Adventure Science Center
Adventure Science Center is an independent, not-for-profit science and technology center. Perched atop a hill with spectacular city views, the 44,000-square-foot space features more than 175 hands-on exhibits focused on biology, astronomy, physics, earth science, energy, weather, sound, and space and is home to state-of-the-art Sudekum Planetarium.
Adventure Science Center| 800 Fort Negley Boulevard, Nashville
10Tee Line Nashville
This entertainment complex offers bowling and you can also try the olympic sport- curling. You must be ten years old and up to participate in curling. There are three sheets of ice for curling and four boutique lanes for bowling. Bowling is first-come, first serve but it is recommended to make a reservation for curling.
Tee Line Nashville | 106 Duluth Avenue, Nashville
