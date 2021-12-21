Still looking for the perfect kid-friendly gift? Check out these suggestions, which Amazon reports are their most popular items in the Toy category.
1LeapFrog 100 Animals Book
$15.99
Six double-sided, interactive pages feature animals from 12 categories. Explore three play modes that teach about animal names, animal sounds and fun facts that let kids learn and sing songs in English and Spanish. Intended for ages 18+ months. Requires 2 AA batteries. 1.89 x 9.37 x 9.17 inches
2SHASHIBO Gift Box
$84.99
This patented, award-winning Shashibo fidget box features 36 rare earth magnets for an innovative design that transforms into over 70 shapes. Each magnetic puzzle features 4 unique, artistic patterns of vibrant, mesmerizing artwork, for an ever-changing array of beauty at your fingertips. Collect all 12 designs to create vibrantly patterned, spellbinding 3D art! Our fidget magnet cubes make great sensory stimulation puzzle gifts and STEAM & STEM toy gifts for all ages. With every satisfying click, our shape shifting puzzle box ’s calming, therapeutic effect soothes away stress & nerves while stimulating the mind, body & imagination.
3TeeTurtle
$15.00
The #1 best-selling octopus now comes with NEW MOODS! The adorable, moody plushie that has taken TikTok by storm! Your favorite creators have it, and now you can too! This sensory fidget toy is perfect for stress relief, and lets you show your mood without saying a word! They flip INSIDE OUT, thanks to TeeTurtle’s patented Reversible Plushie design. Give it to your toddler to intercept their next meltdown. Collect them all! TeeTurtle makes reversible unicorns, narwhals, cats, dogs, pandas, turtles, and more, in tons of different colors!
4Gravity Maze
$29.99
With over 50 million sold, ThinkFun is the world’s leading manufacturer of brain games and mind challenging puzzles. Playing your way through the challenges builds spatial reasoning and planning skills, and is partly an engineering and building toy that provides a great stealth learning experience for young players. Gravity Maze is a combination logic game, marble run, and STEM toy that’s one of the best gifts you can buy for boys and girls age 8 and up. It contains 60 challenges from beginner to expert, a game grid, 9 towers, 1 target piece, and 3 marbles. Easy to learn with a clear, high quality instruction manual You can start playing and solving right away.
5Skillmatics Card Game: Guess in 10 Animal Planet
$14.97
Exciting Card Game of Questions – Ask up to 10 questions to guess the animal on the Game Card! Is it a carnivore? Is it a domestic animal? Does it live in groups? Think hard, ask intelligent questions, use your clue cards wisely, and the be the first player to win 7 Game Cards!
6Taco vs Burrito
$22.99
Wildly Popular All-Ages Card Game. Created by a Kid but perfect for Everyone – Alex dreamed up TvB at age 7, but this crazy, fun strategic food fight is a smash with kids and adults alike! Basic gameplay is easy to master but the Action Cards shift the game into unpredictable territory. Exciting up to the very last card! Takes only a few minutes to learn. Gameplay runs 10-15 minutes. Optimal for 2-4 players. Makes the perfect birthday for boys, girls, parents, adults, friends, or family as well as any board game or card game lover. Great for stocking stuffer, Christmas, Secret Santa, Hanukkah, and Taco Tuesday Gift.
7Bravokids LCD Electronic Drawing Tablet
$24.99
The LCD writing tablet adopts 2019 LCD pressure-sensitive technology and has a 10-inch LCD colorful screen. It is easy to view without radiation or glare, is safe and comfortable, and even kids use it for a long time. The doodle board avoids waste of paper and pencils. No more mess at home! The tablet comes with a built-in battery that has a 6 months life span. Tablet is made of durable plastic, plus round corner design, anti-fall and anti-shock, so no need to worry if kids drop it.
8VTech Pull and Sing Puppy
$14.00
Push or pull the playful puppy using the cord to activate music while building gross motor skills. Three colorful buttons promote fine motor skill development in toddlers. Introduces numbers, colors and parts of the body; plays music and puppy sounds to promote language development in a playful way. Light-up nose flashes along with all voice, sound and musical responses to attract your little one’s attention. Intended for ages 6-36 months; requires 2 AAA batteries; batteries included for demo purposes only; new batteries recommended for regular use.
9NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Earth Science Kit
$23.99
This is a massive science kit for curious kids. More than 15 experiment activities including dueling water tornadoes, building an erupting volcano, growing a crystal, two geologic dig kits, and more. This science lab allows kids to conduct multiple experiments and is great to share with family, friends, or classmates; you will enjoy the magic of discovery together
10Sit ‘n Spin
$34.99
PLAYTIME COMES FULL CIRCLE: Remember when you discovered how to sit, spin, and giggle yourself silly. Well, now it’s time for YOUR little one to enjoy the winning spinning fun of this classic sit on spinning activity toy. The fun goes round and round with this twirling activity toy for toddlers. Push and pull the stationary wheel to make the base spin fast or slow. Kids control the speed. For toddlers 18 months and up gets them whirling and twirling and helps them practice balance, coordination, and motor skills. A favorite preschool play activity for generations, a wild ride on the Playskool Sit and Spin toy is a great way to get their giggles and wiggles out.