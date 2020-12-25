10 New Christmas Songs for 2020

5. Jimmie Allen, Louis York, The Shindellas – “What Does Christmas Mean”

Jimmie Allen kicked off the holiday season with his good friends Louis York and The Shindellas with this festive doo-wop ditty “What Does Christmas Mean.”

Originally featured on multi-GRAMMY nominated songwriting and production team Louis York’s 2017 EP Masterpiece Theater: Act III alongside fellow Weirdo Workshop artists The Shindellas, Allen joined both artists for a reimagined 2020 version that marries each artist’s signature sound to create a track filled with soul, jazz, R&B, pop, an infusion of variety show energy and a whole lot of merry cheer.