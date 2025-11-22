10 Nashville Holiday Pop Up Bars to Check Out This Holiday Season

The holiday season is here! Just as essential as holiday sweaters and twinkling lights are this year’s pop-up bars to attend. Below is a list of places to check out.

Camp Bobby

230 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN

Rooftop winter-camping lounge with igloos, fire pits, retro décor and seasonal cocktails.

Find more information at Camp Bobby.

Sugar & Vice Pop-Up (Hidden Bar)

200 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN

A glamorous pink-and-red holiday wonderland filled with sparkle, themed cocktails, and immersive décor.

Find more information at Sugar & Vice Pop-Up.

The Merry Moose: A Christmas Cabin

1 Music Square West, Nashville, TN (Virgin Hotels)

A cozy rooftop lodge with twinkling lights, fireside seating, and winter cocktails.

Find more information at The Merry Moose.

Polar Pub: Pancake Pantry Pop-Up Bar

220 Molloy St., Nashville, TN

A festive train-themed holiday pub with cocktails, hot chocolate, and seasonal bites.

Find more information at Polar Pub / Pancake Pantry.

Pushing Poinsettias (Pushing Daisies)

570 Broadway Place, Nashville, TN

Pushing Daisies’ underground margarita bar turns into a Mexican-inspired holiday wonderland with ornaments, ribbons, and a festive cocktail menu.

Find more information at Pushing Poinsettias / Pushing Daisies.

Honky Tonk Hideaway Bar (“Merry Elfing Christmas”)

1343 Lewis St, Nashville, TN

Elf-themed holiday takeover with playful décor and festive cocktails.

Find more information at Honky Tonk Hideaway.

Geist’s Christmas Pop-Up

311 Jefferson St, Nashville, TN

Elegant holiday décor, immersive installations, and festive cocktails in a beautifully transformed space.

Find more information at Geist Bar + Restaurant.

Holly Jolly Bar at Sonny’s Patio Pub

1322 6th Avenue North, Nashville, TN

Bright, cheerful holiday décor with themed drinks and fun photo ops.

Find more information at Sonny’s Patio Pub.

Saint Nicky’s (Nicky’s Coal Fired)

5026 Centennial Blvd, Nashville, TN

Nicky’s Coal Fired becomes a North-Pole–themed winter wonderland with arctic décor, penguins, reindeer, a Santa-mail post office, holiday cocktails & seasonal comfort food.

Find more information at Nicky’s Coal Fired / Saint Nicky’s.

Park Cafe

4403 Murphy Road, Nashville

Park Cafe in Sylvan Park will return with its second annual holiday igloo experience starting Nov. 21, offering guests a private, fully heated outdoor space to enjoy the full Park Cafe menu. The igloos will feature festive décor and a warm, intimate setting that is ideal for small gatherings.

Find more information here.

