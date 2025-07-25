10 Must-Watch Titles on Tubi This August 2025

Tubi’s August 2025 lineup combines innovative originals with acclaimed blockbusters and cultural touchstones. Full August 2025 Schedule!

1. Demascus (August 7)

This innovative limited series starring Okieriete Onaodowan uses experimental reality-bending technology to explore Black male perspectives in a genre-defying coming-of-age story. It’s a comedic, thought-provoking journey of self-discovery that pushes the boundaries of traditional storytelling.

2. President Down (August 29)

A high-concept political thriller where a compromised presidential pacemaker puts the Commander in Chief’s life at risk. With a $100 million ransom demand and a midnight deadline, this original delivers edge-of-your-seat suspense.

3. Moonlight

Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning masterpiece returns to streaming, offering a deeply moving portrait of a young Black man’s journey through three stages of life. This beautifully crafted film remains essential viewing for its powerful storytelling and stunning cinematography.

4. Godzilla Vs. Kong

The ultimate kaiju showdown brings spectacular monster mayhem to Tubi. This blockbuster delivers incredible visual effects and non-stop action as two titans clash in an epic battle for supremacy.

5. The Wolf of Wall Street

Martin Scorsese’s wild ride through Wall Street excess features Leonardo DiCaprio at his most unhinged. This darkly comedic biographical drama offers three hours of outrageous entertainment and career-defining performances.

6. Baby Driver

Edgar Wright’s stylish action-comedy combines incredible car chases with a killer soundtrack. Ansel Elgort stars as a getaway driver whose life becomes complicated when he falls for the wrong girl at the wrong time.

7. Queen & Slim

This modern-day “Bonnie and Clyde” story starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith transforms a routine traffic stop into a powerful commentary on social justice. It’s both a thrilling crime drama and an important cultural statement.

8. Stand By Me

Rob Reiner’s beloved coming-of-age classic about four boys searching for a dead body remains timelessly affecting. Based on a Stephen King novella, it’s a perfect blend of nostalgia, friendship, and growing up.

9. Girls Trip (August 20)

Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish deliver laugh-out-loud comedy in this story of lifelong friends reuniting in New Orleans. It’s pure comedic gold that celebrates friendship and second chances.

10. The Hate U Give

This powerful adaptation of Angie Thomas’s novel stars Amandla Stenberg as a teenager caught between two worlds after witnessing police brutality. It’s a vital, emotionally resonant drama that tackles important social issues with grace and authenticity.

