10 Must-Watch Titles on Hulu for September 2025

1. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) – September 18

The superhero event of the year finally arrives on streaming! Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up in this highly anticipated Marvel crossover that broke box office records. Expect maximum mayhem, meta-humor, and the dynamic duo you never knew you needed.

2. Joker: Folie À Deux (2024) – September 29

Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck in this musical psychological thriller sequel that’s been the talk of film festivals. With Lady Gaga joining as Harley Quinn, this twisted love story promises to be as haunting as it is mesmerizing.

3. Alien: Romulus (2024) – September 9

The Alien franchise returns to its horror roots with this terrifying new chapter. Set between the original films, this space nightmare will have you checking dark corners and second-guessing every shadow.

4. Twisters (2024) – September 17

This standalone sequel to the ’90s classic brings modern storm-chasing technology to devastating tornadoes. With spectacular practical effects and heart-pounding action, it’s the perfect disaster movie for thrill-seekers.

5. Young Sheldon: Complete Season 7 – September 19

The beloved Big Bang Theory prequel concludes its run with its final season. Follow young Sheldon Cooper’s last adventures in East Texas as the series wraps up storylines and sets up connections to the original show.

6. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) – September 15

Tim Burton returns to the supernatural comedy that made him famous, with Winona Ryder reprising her iconic role alongside newcomer Jenna Ortega. This long-awaited sequel promises the same gothic charm with modern Burton flair.

7. It Ends With Us (2024) – September 13

Blake Lively stars in this powerful adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel about love, resilience, and breaking cycles of abuse. A deeply emotional drama that sparked important conversations about relationships and healing.

8. The Fast and the Furious Complete Collection – September 5

The entire Fast & Furious saga arrives in one massive drop! From the original street racing film to the globe-trotting spectacle of Fast X, binge the complete evolution of Dom’s family and their impossible missions.

9. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024) – September 19

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as Miami’s finest in this action-packed sequel that proves the franchise still has plenty of explosive energy. High-octane chases, buddy cop chemistry, and non-stop entertainment.

10. Mean Girls (2004) – September 1

The cult classic that defined a generation gets a streaming refresh. Revisit the halls of North Shore High School with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and the most quotable script in teen movie history. On Wednesdays, we wear pink!

