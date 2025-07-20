10 Must-Watch Titles on Hulu for August 2025

August brings an incredible lineup to Hulu with blockbuster hits, award-winning dramas, and binge-worthy series. From superhero spectacles to intimate character studies, here are the essential titles you can’t miss this month. Full August 2025 Schedule!

1. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

The superhero team-up everyone’s been waiting for finally hits Hulu. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman deliver maximum chaos and laughs in this R-rated Marvel adventure that broke box office records.

2. Oppenheimer (2023)

Christopher Nolan’s biographical masterpiece about the father of the atomic bomb arrives on streaming. Cillian Murphy’s powerhouse performance anchors this epic tale of science, politics, and moral consequences.

3. Barbie (2023)

Greta Gerwig’s pink-soaked cultural phenomenon brings Margot Robbie’s iconic doll to life in unexpected ways. Equal parts comedy, satire, and visual spectacle that dominated 2023’s cultural conversation.

4. The Bear: Complete Season 3

Jeremy Allen White returns for another intense season in the chaotic world of professional kitchens. This Emmy-winning series continues to blend workplace comedy with raw emotional storytelling.

5. House of the Dragon: Complete Season 2

The Game of Thrones prequel expands the Targaryen civil war with dragons, political intrigue, and stunning production values. Perfect for fans craving epic fantasy drama.

6. Only Murders in the Building: Complete Seasons 3 & 4

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez solve more mysteries in their apartment building. This charming comedy-mystery series gets better with each season’s clever twists.

7. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

The multiverse-hopping indie film that swept award season finally lands on Hulu. Michelle Yeoh delivers a career-defining performance in this genre-bending emotional rollercoaster.

8. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Tom Cruise soars again in the long-awaited sequel that exceeded all expectations. Practical effects, emotional depth, and pure aviation thrills make this a perfect crowd-pleaser.

9. The Mandalorian: Complete Seasons 1-3

Catch up on Pedro Pascal’s masked bounty hunter and Baby Yoda’s adventures across the Star Wars galaxy. Essential viewing for any sci-fi fan with stunning visuals and compelling storytelling.

10. Squid Game: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

The Korean survival thriller that became Netflix’s biggest hit now arrives on Hulu. Season 2 continues the deadly games with new contestants and even higher stakes.

