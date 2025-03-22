10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Tubi This April 2025

Looking to maximize your streaming experience this April? Tubi is bringing an impressive lineup of both classic and contemporary content to its platform. Here are the top 10 titles you won’t want to miss. Complete April 2025 listings!

1. CHECKMATE (April 11)

This original thriller brings a fascinating chess-themed twist to the serial killer genre. When a detective reluctantly teams up with her estranged father (a chess master), their combined skills create the perfect balance of psychological insight and investigative expertise to catch a methodical killer who uses chess to select his victims.

2. Straight Outta Compton (April 16)

F. Gary Gray’s powerful biographical drama chronicles the rise and impact of hip-hop group N.W.A. With standout performances and a story that captures a pivotal moment in music history, this film is both culturally significant and thoroughly engrossing.

3. The Silence of the Lambs

Jonathan Demme’s Oscar-winning psychological thriller featuring Anthony Hopkins’ iconic performance as Hannibal Lecter remains a masterclass in tension and characterization. If you somehow haven’t seen this classic, now’s your perfect opportunity.

4. Edge of Tomorrow

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt shine in this clever sci-fi action film that combines time loops with an alien invasion. With its perfect blend of action, humor, and innovative storytelling, it’s one of the most underrated sci-fi films in recent memory.

5. WWE: EVOLVE (New Episodes Every Wednesday)

For wrestling fans, this ongoing series offers an unprecedented look at WWE’s next generation of superstars as they develop their skills and personas. Watch future headliners at the beginning of their journey.

6. Constantine

Keanu Reeves stars in this supernatural action thriller based on the Hellblazer comics. While initially divisive among fans, the film has developed a strong cult following for its atmospheric visuals, fascinating mythology, and Reeves’ compelling performance.

7. Casino

Martin Scorsese’s crime epic featuring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Sharon Stone offers a mesmerizing look at Las Vegas, corruption, and the rise and fall of a casino empire. At over three hours, it’s a commitment worth making for its masterful filmmaking.

8. Hereditary (April 11)

Ari Aster’s modern horror masterpiece features an unforgettable performance by Toni Collette. This deeply unsettling film blends family drama with supernatural horror to create one of the most disturbing and thought-provoking horror experiences in recent years.

9. The Lego Movie

Far more clever and heartfelt than a film based on building blocks has any right to be, this animated adventure combines humor for all ages with stunning animation and a surprisingly emotional core. Everything is, indeed, excellent.

10. PLAY DIRTY (April 4)

This original action film promises a gritty, high-stakes story about a corrupt cop caught between Internal Affairs and crime bosses. With its intense premise of a man running out of options and time, this looks to deliver the perfect blend of tension and action.

Note: All titles begin streaming for free on April 1 unless a specific date is noted in parentheses.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email