10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Tubi in March 2026

Tubi's March lineup is stacked with Oscar winners, action classics, and cultural touchstones. Here are ten titles:

There Will Be Blood (March 1)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterpiece features Daniel Day-Lewis in one of the greatest performances ever captured on film. This epic tale of greed and obsession during California’s oil boom era earned Day-Lewis his second Oscar.

Road House (2024) (March 21)

Jake Gyllenhaal takes on the iconic role in this modern reimagining of the 1989 cult classic. This action-packed thriller brings fresh energy to the story of a former UFC fighter working as a bouncer in the Florida Keys.

Boyz N The Hood (March 1)

John Singleton’s groundbreaking 1991 debut remains a powerful and essential exploration of life in South Central Los Angeles. This cultural landmark launched careers and changed cinema forever.

Almost Famous (March 1)

Cameron Crowe’s semi-autobiographical love letter to rock journalism captures the magic of the 1970s music scene. Kate Hudson’s breakthrough performance and a perfect soundtrack make this endlessly rewatchable.

First Reformed (March 1)

Ethan Hawke delivers career-best work as a tormented priest grappling with faith and environmentalism in this haunting Paul Schrader film. A modern meditation on spirituality and despair.

The Zone of Interest (March 1)

This Oscar-winning Holocaust drama takes an unflinching look at the banality of evil through the lives of a Nazi commandant’s family living next to Auschwitz. A chilling and necessary film.

Friday (March 1)

Ice Cube and Chris Tucker’s stoner comedy became an instant classic that spawned a franchise and countless quotable lines. Essential viewing for anyone who loves comedy.

Gattaca (March 1)

This thought-provoking sci-fi thriller explores genetic discrimination in a near-future society. Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman star in Andrew Niccol’s prescient vision that feels more relevant every year.

Minari (March 1)

This beautiful Oscar-nominated drama follows a Korean-American family pursuing the American Dream on an Arkansas farm in the 1980s. Youn Yuh-jung won an Oscar for her unforgettable performance as the grandmother.

Armageddon (March 1)

Michael Bay’s asteroid-destroying spectacle remains peak 1990s blockbuster entertainment. Bruce Willis leads a team of oil drillers turned astronauts in this emotional, explosive, and utterly ridiculous masterpiece.

