10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Tubi in December 2025

Tubi is loading up with an impressive lineup of films and series this December 2025. Here are ten titles you won't want to miss.

The Dark Knight (December 1) – Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece returns to free streaming. Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance as the Joker anchors this thrilling superhero epic that redefined the genre.

Forrest Gump (December 1) – Tom Hanks’ beloved classic chronicling one man’s extraordinary journey through decades of American history. A perfect feel-good watch for the holiday season.

The Wolf of Wall Street (December 1) – Martin Scorsese’s wild ride through excess and debauchery features Leonardo DiCaprio in one of his most electric performances as disgraced stockbroker Jordan Belfort.

The Silence of the Lambs (December 1) – This psychological thriller masterpiece starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster remains as chilling and riveting as ever, with both leads delivering unforgettable performances.

Moonlight (December 1) – Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning Best Picture explores identity, masculinity, and sexuality through three chapters of a young Black man’s life in Miami.

Mo’ Waffles (December 19) – Tubi’s new original scripted comedy about a hip hop legend who vanishes before his Atlanta waffle joint’s grand opening, leaving his oddball crew to solve the mystery.

The Meg (December 1) – Jason Statham battles a massive prehistoric shark in this thrilling deep-sea adventure. Bonus: its sequel “The Meg 2: The Trench” also arrives the same day for a double feature.

Seven Samurai (December 19) – Akira Kurosawa’s legendary 1954 masterpiece about warriors defending a village remains one of the most influential films ever made.

Barbie (December 1) – Greta Gerwig’s cultural phenomenon starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling brings its vibrant, thought-provoking take on the iconic doll to free streaming.

Ex Machina (December 1) – This cerebral sci-fi thriller explores artificial intelligence and consciousness through a tense psychological game between a programmer, a reclusive tech CEO, and a mysterious AI.

