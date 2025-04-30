10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Prime Video in May 2025

Prime Video is bringing a stellar lineup of content this May, with everything from star-studded original films to fascinating documentaries. Here are 10 picks for what you absolutely shouldn’t miss! Complete May 2025 releases!

1. Another Simple Favor (May 1)

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are back in this sequel to their hit thriller. This time, they’re reuniting in Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman. As you might expect, the glamorous event quickly turns deadly with murder and betrayal on the menu. If you enjoyed the twisty dynamics of the first film, this follow-up promises even more stylish suspense.

2. Octopus! (May 8)

This isn’t your typical nature documentary. Narrated by the incomparable Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this fascinating deep dive explores the mysterious world of octopuses with an unexpected angle. The documentary promises to cover everything from “being murdered by your lover” to “getting lost in Mexico” while examining our connection with these possibly alien-like creatures. With Tracy Morgan making an appearance and Waller-Bridge’s signature wit guiding the narrative, this documentary looks both educational and wildly entertaining.

3. Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 (May 23)

Jeremy Clarkson’s adventures in agriculture continue in the fourth season of this surprisingly heartwarming series. This time around, Clarkson is facing new challenges as his right-hand man Kaleb is away on a nationwide tour and Lisa is busy developing a new product line. Left to run Diddly Squat Farm alone, Jeremy must keep things on track while inevitably coming up with some questionable ideas. Fans of the previous seasons know to expect equal parts hilarity and genuine farming insights.

4. The Better Sister (May 29)

This electric 8-episode thriller limited series stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters brought back together by tragedy. When Chloe’s (Biel) lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family. Based on bestselling author Alafair Burke’s novel, this promises to be a tense, character-driven mystery with two formidable actresses at its core.

5. Earnhardt (May 22, 29)

Even non-racing fans will find something compelling in this four-part documentary series about NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. With rare archival footage and revealing interviews from his children, rivals, and friends, the series explores both Earnhardt’s racing career and his complex family dynamics. The documentary will release in two parts over consecutive weeks, making it perfect for a deep dive into an American sports icon.

6. Motorheads (May 20)

Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town, this adrenaline-filled series follows a group of high school outsiders who bond over their mutual love of street racing. Beyond the high-octane races, the show explores themes of friendship, first love, first heartbreak, and finding hope in struggling communities. If you’re a fan of coming-of-age stories with an edge, this should be on your watchlist.

7. Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop (May 13)

K-pop fans won’t want to miss this feature documentary chronicling the life of the visionary behind SM Entertainment. The film explores how Lee Soo Man helped spark the global K-pop movement and put South Korea on the entertainment map. With access to Lee’s personal archives and material from SM’s most popular artists like BoA, Girls’ Generation, EXO, and Aespa, this documentary offers an inside look at the birth of a cultural phenomenon.

8. The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy Season 2 (May 27)

The animated sci-fi comedy returns for a second season, with doctors Sleech and Klak now enjoying their fame after their recent success. However, their celebration is short-lived when a cyborg journalist starts digging too deep into Sleech’s mysterious past. With its blend of medical humor and intergalactic adventures, this quirky series continues to deliver laughs in its sophomore season.

9. Good Boy (May 31)

This Korean series blends comedy, action, crime investigation, and romance in a story about former medalists who become police officers. The show follows a rag-tag team including characters played by Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun as they work together to take down forces behind a large crime group. With its mix of genres and talented cast, this series promises to be an entertaining addition to Prime Video’s international offerings.

10. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (May 1)

Sometimes the classics just can’t be beat. All three of Peter Jackson’s epic Lord of the Rings films are arriving on Prime Video this month. Whether you’re revisiting Middle-earth or experiencing these masterpieces for the first time, there’s no better way to spend a weekend than with Frodo, Gandalf, and the fellowship. The trilogy includes The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King—perfect for an epic movie marathon.

