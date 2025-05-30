10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Prime Video in June 2025

From timeless classics to modern blockbusters and binge-worthy K-dramas, here are the 10 titles you absolutely can’t miss in June 2025.

1. Nosferatu (2024) – June 27

Robert Eggers’ highly anticipated remake of the vampire classic arrives just in time for summer scares. This gothic horror masterpiece has been generating serious Oscar buzz since its release, with critics praising its haunting cinematography and Bill Skarsgård’s terrifying performance as Count Orlok. If you’re a fan of atmospheric horror or Eggers’ previous work like The Witch and The Lighthouse, this is essential viewing.

2. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024) – June 20

The blue blur returns in what’s being called the best entry in the franchise yet. With Jim Carrey reprising his role as Dr. Robotnik and the introduction of fan-favorite character Shadow, this family-friendly blockbuster promises high-speed action and plenty of heart. Perfect for a family movie night or anyone who grew up with the games.

3. Some Like It Hot (1959) – June 1

Billy Wilder’s comedic masterpiece remains one of the funniest films ever made. Starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon in career-defining performances, this cross-dressing comedy about musicians hiding from the mob is as fresh and hilarious today as it was 65 years ago. A true golden age Hollywood gem that belongs on every film lover’s watchlist.

4. Deep Cover – June 12

On June 12, check out this fast-paced action comedy starring Bryce Dallas Howard as Kat, an improv instructor beginning to question if she’s missed her chance at success. When an undercover cop (Sean Bean) offers her the role of a lifetime, she recruits two students (Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed) to infiltrate London’s gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals.

5. Her Private Life (2019) – June 29

K-drama fans, rejoice! This charming romantic comedy starring Park Min-young follows a museum curator who secretly runs a fan website for her favorite idol. When her uptight boss discovers her double life, sparks fly in the most unexpected ways. It’s the perfect blend of workplace romance, fangirl culture, and swoon-worthy moments that make K-dramas so addictive.

6. The Greatest Showman (2017) – June 1

This musical spectacular about P.T. Barnum’s rise to fame is pure entertainment gold. With show-stopping numbers like “This Is Me” and “The Greatest Show,” Hugh Jackman leads an ensemble cast in a celebration of ambition, acceptance, and the power of dreams. Whether you’re a musical theater fan or just need some uplifting content, this crowd-pleaser delivers.

7. 12 Angry Men (1957) – June 1

Sidney Lumet’s courtroom drama is a masterclass in tension and character development. Taking place almost entirely in one room, this gripping story of 12 jurors deliberating a murder case explores themes of justice, prejudice, and moral courage. Henry Fonda leads an exceptional ensemble cast in what many consider one of the greatest films ever made.

8. Moneyball (2011) – June 1

Brad Pitt delivers one of his finest performances as Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane, who revolutionized baseball using statistical analysis. This smart, engaging sports drama proves you don’t need to be a baseball fan to appreciate its story about innovation, perseverance, and challenging the status quo. It’s both inspiring and expertly crafted.

9. Mouse (2020) – June 29

This psychological thriller K-drama asks a chilling question: what if you could identify psychopaths from birth? Lee Seung-gi stars in this intense series that blends crime procedural with philosophical questions about nature versus nurture. It’s dark, complex, and absolutely gripping—perfect for viewers who enjoyed Squid Game or other Korean thrillers.

10. Road House (1989) – June 1

Patrick Swayze stars as a legendary bouncer hired to clean up a rowdy Missouri bar in this action cult classic. While it may seem like simple 80s entertainment on the surface, Road House has achieved legendary status for its over-the-top action sequences, memorable one-liners, and Swayze’s charismatic performance. It’s the kind of film that’s both genuinely entertaining and hilariously quotable.

