10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Prime Video in July 2025

1. Heads of State (July 2)

Idris Elba’s UK Prime Minister and John Cena’s U.S. President must overcome their public rivalry when targeted by a ruthless foreign adversary. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, this action comedy promises explosive set pieces and sharp political satire. The star-studded cast includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jack Quaid, and Carla Gugino.

2. Ballard (July 9)

The Bosch universe expands with Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard, a cold-case detective tackling Los Angeles’ most challenging forgotten crimes. This gritty crime drama continues the legacy of quality storytelling that made the original Bosch series a fan favorite among crime drama enthusiasts.

3. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (July 16)

The beloved series returns for its final season as Belly (Lola Tung) navigates post-college life and complicated relationships at Cousins Beach. This season promises the romantic resolution and character growth that has made the series a cultural phenomenon among young adult audiences.

4. Better Man (July 11)

This innovative Robbie Williams biopic uses groundbreaking visual techniques to explore the pop star’s rise to fame, personal struggles, and artistic evolution. The unique storytelling approach and intimate portrayal make it stand out from typical music documentaries.

5. Justice on Trial (July 21)

Judge Judy Sheindlin examines notorious cases where following the letter of the law didn’t feel “just,” recreating trials that highlight the complexities of the American legal system. Her decades of experience make this both educational and deeply engaging television.

6. One Night in Idaho: The College Murders (July 11)

This four-part docuseries examines the tragic 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, featuring exclusive interviews with victims’ families and friends. The documentary’s respectful approach focuses on the victims’ lives rather than sensationalism.

7. Follow (Juegos de Seducción) (July 18)

Diego Boneta plays a master con artist who seduces wealthy women until he encounters the enigmatic Carolina (Martha Higareda). Their passionate affair leads to dangerous territory when her husband becomes his next mark, combining romance and high-stakes suspense.

8. Surf Girls: International Season 2 (July 17)

Produced by Reese Witherspoon, this documentary follows five rising female surfers competing in the international Challenger Series. The series captures both the athleticism of professional surfing and themes of determination while representing their home countries globally.

9. Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd (July 8)

This documentary traces Simple Plan’s journey from Montreal basement shows to global stardom, offering rare behind-the-scenes access. For music fans, it’s a fascinating study of longevity in an industry known for fleeting fame.

10. Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War Season 2 (July 23)

The second season examines Teen Mania, once America’s largest youth ministry that attracted millions through stadium shows and purity oaths. This investigative documentary reveals the darker reality behind the wholesome facade and charismatic leadership.

