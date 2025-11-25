10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Prime Video in December 2025

Prime Video is delivering an exceptional December 2025 lineup that spans blockbuster originals, theatrical releases, and can’t-miss live events. Here are the 10 titles you absolutely need to add to your watchlist this month. Full Release Schedule!

Fallout Season 2 (December 17)

The post-apocalyptic phenomenon returns for its highly anticipated second season. Following the epic finale of Season One, audiences will journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the iconic post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. This Amazon Original has become one of the most talked-about series on the platform, and Season 2 promises to deliver even more action, intrigue, and wasteland adventures.

A Minecraft Movie (December 22)

Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld, a bizarre cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they embark on a magical quest with an unexpected expert crafter, Steve. Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative. This family-friendly adventure brings the beloved video game to life on the big screen.

Sinners (December 26)

From writer/director Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear. Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return home, only to discover an even greater evil waiting to welcome them back. Jordan’s dual role performance and Coogler’s masterful direction make this one of the most anticipated releases of the holiday season.

The Naked Gun (December 29)

Liam Neeson steps into the iconic role of Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., following in his father’s footsteps to lead Police Squad and save the world. From director Akiva Schaffer and producer Seth MacFarlane, this wild and outrageous comedy also stars Pamela Anderson and Danny Huston. Fans of the original franchise won’t want to miss this fresh take on the beloved comedy series.

Oh. What. Fun. (December 2)

Claire Clauster is the glue that holds her chaotic, lovable family together at the holidays. But after planning a special outing and being left home alone, she sets off on an impromptu adventure of her own. As her family scrambles to find her, Claire discovers the unexpected magic of a Christmas gone off-script. This heartwarming holiday comedy offers a fresh twist on seasonal favorites.

The Game Awards (December 11)

The Game Awards streams live on Prime Video globally to celebrate creative and technical excellence in video games. The event will feature world premieres, major new game announcements, musical performances, and awards honoring the year’s best games and creators. Stars from the Amazon MGM Studios-produced series Fallout will also present during the event, making it a must-watch for gaming enthusiasts.

Joker: Folie à Deux (December 16)

The highly acclaimed sequel to the Oscar-winning Joker comes to Prime Video. This bold musical psychological thriller continues Arthur Fleck’s dark journey and features powerhouse performances that have captivated audiences worldwide. Don’t miss your chance to stream one of the year’s most talked-about theatrical releases.

Thursday Night Football (December 4, 11, 18, 25)

Prime Video continues its exclusive Thursday Night Football coverage with four playoff-impacting matchups throughout December. Highlights include Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (December 4), Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (December 11), Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (December 18), and a Christmas Day showdown between Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs (December 25). Each game could shape the playoff picture heading into the final stretch of the season.

Surely Tomorrow (December 6)

Lee Kyeong-do and Seo Ji-woo find themselves drawn to each other throughout their lives in this captivating romantic drama. The couple first fell in love in their early twenties, reunited in their late twenties, and years later fate brings them together unexpectedly when Kyeong-do becomes a journalist covering a scandal involving Ji-woo’s husband. Against the backdrop of public scrutiny and personal history, their story unfolds into a surprising third chapter.

NBA on Prime (Multiple Dates Throughout December)

The NBA on Prime delivers thrilling basketball action throughout December, including regular-season matchups and the exciting Emirates NBA Cup tournament. Watch as the competition intensifies with quarterfinals (December 9-10), semifinals (December 13), and the championship game (December 16). Additional marquee matchups include Los Angeles at Boston, Dallas at Oklahoma City, and Boston at Indiana on December 26, giving basketball fans plenty of reasons to tune in all month long.

