10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Prime Video in August 2025



From Tarantino classics to fresh Amazon Originals, Prime Video in August offers something for every viewer. Check out the Full Prime Video August Schedule!

1. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino’s genre-defining masterpiece arrives August 1st. If you’ve somehow never seen this iconic crime film, now’s your chance to experience the movie that changed cinema forever.

2. The Pickup (2025)

Eddie Murphy makes his streaming comeback in this Amazon Original heist comedy alongside Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer. Sometimes the most unlikely pairings create magic.

3. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

The latest blockbuster in the beloved franchise hits Prime Video on August 2nd. Epic storytelling meets cutting-edge visual effects in this continuation of the ape saga.

4. Butterfly (2025)

Daniel Dae Kim leads this Amazon Original spy thriller that promises complex family dynamics and international intrigue. Six episodes of pure espionage gold.

5. Raging Bull (1980)

Martin Scorsese’s boxing masterpiece starring Robert De Niro arrives August 1st. Widely considered one of the greatest films ever made, this is essential viewing for any movie lover.

6. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (2025)

This Amazon Original prequel series explores Ben Edwards’ origin story with Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt. Military thriller fans won’t want to miss this deep dive into CIA Special Operations.

7. 30 Rock Seasons 1-7 (2006)

All seven seasons of Tina Fey’s Emmy-winning comedy hit Prime Video on August 1st. Perfect for binge-watching Liz Lemon’s hilarious adventures at NBC.

8. Wolf Man (2025)

Horror fans have been waiting for this modern monster movie remake. Classic creature feature gets a contemporary update that promises genuine scares.

9. Love Actually (2003)

The ultimate feel-good romantic comedy ensemble arrives August 1st. Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, and an all-star cast deliver holiday magic any time of year.

10. Taurasi (2025)

This Amazon Original documentary chronicles WNBA legend Diana Taurasi’s incredible career. Sports fans and anyone who loves stories of greatness will be inspired by this three-part series.

