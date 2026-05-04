10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Netflix in May 2026

Netflix’s May 2026 lineup features Lord of the Flies, The Boroughs from the Stranger Things creators, and live coverage of Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano. Here are the 10 titles you won’t want to miss this month. Full Netflix May Schedule!

Lord of the Flies (May 4)

Based on the classic novel, this gripping new limited series follows a group of schoolboys stranded on a deserted island as their fragile social order descends into savagery. A fresh adaptation of William Golding’s timeless tale of civilization versus chaos promises to be hauntingly relevant.

The Boroughs (May 21)

From the creators of Stranger Things, a group of unlikely heroes in a retirement community must band together to fight an otherworldly threat that is stealing their time. With a stellar cast including Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Alfred Molina, Clarke Peters, and Denis O’Hare, this supernatural thriller brings horror to an unexpected setting.

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano (May 16)

Two pioneers of women’s mixed martial arts step into the cage for a highly anticipated, historic, and brutal four-hour live showdown. This fight marks a defining moment in combat sports history as two legends settle their differences in the octagon.

Ladies First (May 22)

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike headline this new comedy directed by Thea Sharrock. Cohen plays Damien Sachs opposite Pike’s Alex Fox in what promises to be a sharp, witty take on modern relationships and social dynamics.

Remarkably Bright Creatures (May 8)

Based on the beloved novel, a widow forms an unlikely connection with a giant Pacific octopus who helps her unravel the mystery of her son’s disappearance. Starring Sally Field and Lewis Pullman, this heartwarming adaptation explores grief, healing, and unexpected friendship.

Black Phone 2 (May 16)

The sequel to Blumhouse’s 2022 horror phenomenon returns with Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames. Following the terrifying events of the first film, this continuation promises more supernatural scares and edge-of-your-seat suspense.

The Roast of Kevin Hart (May 10)

Comedians, friends, and surprise guests pull no punches as they take the stage to ruthlessly mock comedy superstar Kevin Hart in this three-hour live special at 8 PM ET. Expect savage roasts, celebrity cameos, and unforgettable moments.

Nemesis: Season 1 (May 14)

From the showrunner of Power comes a new thriller about two men on either side of the law. The story explores what happens when an unstoppable force—an expert criminal—meets an immovable object—a brilliant police detective, in a cat-and-mouse game neither can afford to lose.

Brazil ’70: The Third Star (May 29)

This miniseries will immersively recreate classic plays and behind-the-scenes moments that helped build the legacy of one of the greatest soccer teams of all time. Perfect for sports fans and anyone who loves underdog stories of triumph.

Ferrari (May 24)

During the summer of 1957, ex-racer turned entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari navigates a crisis in his personal life and his auto empire by pushing his drivers to the absolute limit in the treacherous 1,000-mile Mille Miglia race across Italy. A gripping biographical drama about ambition, danger, and the cost of greatness.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email