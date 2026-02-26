10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Netflix in March 2026

March 2026 is stacked. Netflix is rolling out One Piece Season 2, the Peaky Blinders movie, and the return of Virgin River for its seventh season. Here are the 10 titles you won’t want to miss this month. Full Netflix March Schedule!

ONE PIECE: Season 2 (March 10)

The Straw Hats are back and heading for the Grand Line. Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action adaptation promises fiercer enemies, bizarre islands, and bigger stakes as Luffy and the crew chase the world’s greatest treasure. If you loved the first season, buckle up — this one is going even bigger.

Virgin River: Season 7 (March 12)

Mel and Jack are officially married, and now they’re setting their sights on growing their family through adoption. Meanwhile, old flames and new threats keep things plenty complicated in Virgin River. This beloved series continues to deliver the cozy small-town drama fans can’t get enough of.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (March 20)

By order of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy Shelby is back. Set in Birmingham during the chaos of World War II, the long-awaited film picks up with Tommy returning from exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. Cillian Murphy returns to the role that made him a household name in what promises to be an epic conclusion.

The Dinosaurs (March 6)

From executive producer Steven Spielberg and narrated by Morgan Freeman, this groundbreaking documentary series follows the rise and fall of dinosaurs across more than 150 million years. If Planet Earth meets Jurassic Park sounds like your thing, this is appointment viewing.

STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (March 19)

One of the most anticipated anime adaptations in years finally arrives. Set in 1890s America, the story follows paralyzed jockey Johnny Joestar as he chases outlaw Gyro Zeppeli across a brutal cross-continent horse race. JoJo fans have been waiting for this one for a long time.

BTS: THE RETURN (March 27)

BTS is officially back together. This documentary offers unprecedented behind-the-scenes access as the group gathers in LA to record their new album “Arirang.” For the millions of fans who’ve been counting the days, this is the reunion event of the year.

Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole (March 26)

Harry Hole finally gets the series treatment he deserves. Based on the bestselling Norwegian crime novels, this thriller follows the brilliant but self-destructive detective as he hunts killers while battling his own demons. If you’re into dark Scandinavian crime fiction, this one’s for you.

Nobody 2 (March 14)

The sequel to the surprise 2021 action hit is here. If the first film proved anything, it’s that you should never underestimate the quiet guy — and Nobody 2 looks ready to raise the stakes with even more creative, bone-crunching action.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen (March 26)

The title says it all. This atmospheric horror series follows a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated wedding, slowly ratcheting up the dread with every episode. It’s the kind of slow-burn horror that gets under your skin and stays there.

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel (March 20)

This documentary dives into the formative years of the Red Hot Chili Peppers through the lens of original guitarist Hillel Slovak, whose influence shaped the band’s sound and legacy. A must-watch for any rock fan curious about the raw early days of one of music’s most iconic bands.

