10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Netflix in April 2026

Netflix’s April 2026 lineup features BEEF Season 2, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, and Man on Fire. Here are the 10 titles you won’t want to miss this month. Full April Release Schedule!

BEEF: Season 2 (April 16)

At an elite country club, two young employees film an alarming fight between their boss and his wife and ignite a blackmail war neither side can win. The hit anthology series returns with a fresh cast and a new toxic feud that promises to be just as explosive as the first season.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 (April 23)

Winter. Hawkins. 1985. Welcome back to a town crawling with secrets, where beloved heroes are facing fresh mysteries and an all-new breed of strange. This spinoff series takes viewers back to the iconic year between seasons 2 and 3 for untold stories.

Man on Fire (April 30)

Based on A.J. Quinnell’s book series, this adaptation tells the story of John Creasy, a high-functioning Special Forces Mercenary now plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption but finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever.

XO, Kitty: Season 3 (April 2)

With her love life heating up, Kitty’s all set to kick off an iconic senior year. But will secrets, scandals and her own insecurities get in her way? The charming romantic comedy series returns for another season of teen drama and heartfelt moments.

Bloodhounds: Season 2 (April 3)

Two young boxers gear up for another fight when a global syndicate running an illegal boxing league targets them and puts their loved ones at risk. The action-packed Korean thriller returns with higher stakes and harder punches.

Ronaldinho: The One and Only (April 16)

This series follows the life and career of Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho, tracing his journey from young prodigy to global sports icon. An intimate look at one of the most beloved and talented players in football history.

Noah Kahan: Out of Body (April 13)

After rocketing to global fame, singer-songwriter Noah Kahan returns to his Vermont roots to get back in tune with himself in this candid documentary. A personal and revealing portrait of one of music’s rising stars.

Funny AF with Kevin Hart (April 20)

Netflix and global superstar Kevin Hart are on a mission to crown the next big name in stand-up with a new comedy competition series. Guided by Kevin Hart and a crew of comedy titans, this unfiltered competition will pull back the curtain on the gritty, hilarious and often unpredictable path of a stand-up career.

A Quiet Place Part II (April 11)

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. The tension-filled sequel arrives on Netflix for those who missed it in theaters.

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov (April 11)

Tyson Fury is back. The former heavyweight champion returns to boxing for a Ring showdown with Arslanbek Makhmudov live from the United Kingdom. Don’t miss this highly anticipated boxing event streaming live on Netflix.

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