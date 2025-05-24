10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Max in June 2025. June 2025 is shaping up to be an incredible month for Max subscribers, with a diverse lineup that spans from Oscar-winning masterpieces to beloved blockbusters and exciting new originals. Complete June schedule!

1. Parasite (2019) – Available June 1

Bong Joon-ho’s masterpiece returns to Max, and it’s the perfect time to revisit this genre-defying thriller that swept the Oscars. The film’s brilliant commentary on class inequality wrapped in a darkly comic thriller remains as relevant and shocking as ever. If you missed this cultural phenomenon or want to experience its twists again, June 1 is your date.

2. Fight Club (1999) – Available June 1

David Fincher’s cult classic gets another streaming life on Max. Edward Norton and Brad Pitt’s iconic performances in this subversive tale of masculinity and consumer culture have only grown more complex with time. The film’s themes of alienation and identity crisis feel particularly resonant in our current digital age.

3. Casino (1995) – Available June 1

Martin Scorsese’s epic crime saga starring Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci is essential viewing for any film lover. This sprawling tale of greed, power, and betrayal in 1970s Las Vegas showcases Scorsese at his most ambitious, delivering nearly three hours of masterful storytelling.

4. The Gilded Age Season 3 – Premieres June 22

HBO’s lavish period drama returns for its highly anticipated third season. Set in 1880s New York, the series continues to explore the clash between old money and new money with sumptuous costumes, intricate plotting, and stellar performances. Fans of “Downton Abbey” will find plenty to love in this American counterpart.

5. The Hunger Games Complete Series – Available June 1

All four films in the dystopian franchise arrive on Max simultaneously. From Jennifer Lawrence’s star-making performance as Katniss Everdeen to the series’ powerful themes of rebellion and survival, this is the perfect opportunity for a complete marathon or introduction to the franchise.

6. Parthenope (A24) – Available June 6

A24’s latest artistic offering promises to deliver the studio’s signature blend of visual beauty and emotional depth. While details remain mysterious, anything bearing the A24 label is worth watching, especially for viewers who appreciate unconventional storytelling and striking cinematography.

7. Enigma – HBO Original, Available June 24

This new HBO Original promises to be a compelling addition to the network’s prestigious lineup. Given HBO’s track record with original programming, “Enigma” is likely to offer the kind of complex, character-driven storytelling that has made the network synonymous with prestige television.

8. My Mom Jayne – HBO Original, Available June 27

Another intriguing HBO Original that suggests an intimate, personal story. The title hints at a documentary or biographical approach, which could provide the kind of emotional authenticity that makes for compelling viewing. HBO’s documentary work has been consistently excellent, making this a must-watch.

9. The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025) – Available June 27

This brand-new animated feature brings the beloved Looney Tunes characters into 2025 with what promises to be a fresh take on the classic cartoon universe. Perfect for family viewing, this film should offer both nostalgia for adults and fresh entertainment for younger viewers.

10. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) – Available June 1

Sometimes the classics deserve renewed attention, and Vincente Minnelli’s beloved musical starring Judy Garland is pure cinematic comfort food. This heartwarming tale of family life in early 1900s St. Louis, featuring the iconic song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” offers a perfect antidote to modern stress.

Honorable Mentions

Bullet Train (2022) – Available June 3: Brad Pitt’s action-comedy romp provides stylish entertainment.

The Invitation (2022) – Available June 24: A modern gothic thriller perfect for horror fans.

Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose Season 1 – Available June 5: A Max Original celebrating the legendary Mexican comedian.

