Top 10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Max in July 2025. July 2025 is shaping up to be an incredible month for Max subscribers, with a diverse lineup that includes critically acclaimed films, groundbreaking documentaries, and the annual spectacle that is Shark Week. Full July 2025 Schedule!

1. Get Out (July 1)

Jordan Peele’s masterful psychological horror thriller deserves a spot at the top of any must-watch list. This Academy Award-winning film revolutionized the horror genre with its sharp social commentary and innovative storytelling. If you haven’t experienced the tension and brilliance of this modern classic, July 1st is your chance.

2. Shark Week 2025 (July 20-26)

The ocean’s most anticipated annual event returns with seven nights of jaw-dropping programming. From “Dancing with Sharks” hosted by Tom Bergeron to “Great White Sex Battle,” this year’s lineup promises unprecedented underwater footage and groundbreaking scientific discoveries. With over 25 million viewers last year, Shark Week remains appointment television.

3. Billy Joel: And So It Goes (July 18)

This HBO Original documentary offers an intimate portrait of one of America’s most beloved singer-songwriters. Perfect for music lovers and anyone who appreciates storytelling through song, this film provides unprecedented access to the Piano Man’s life and career.

4. The Big Lebowski (July 1)

The Coen Brothers’ cult classic comedy about The Dude’s laid-back philosophy and bizarre adventures never gets old. This quotable masterpiece has influenced countless films and remains endlessly rewatchable.

5. Rage (Furia), Season 1 (July 11)

This HBO Original international drama series brings fresh perspectives to the platform. As streaming audiences increasingly embrace global content, this series represents the kind of compelling international storytelling that’s defining modern television.

6. On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (July 4)

This A24 release arrives just in time for Independence Day weekend. A24 has built a reputation for distributing thought-provoking, critically acclaimed films that push boundaries and challenge audiences.

7. Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (July 2)

This HBO Original documentary explores the feminist publishing movement, offering timely insights into media, representation, and social change. For anyone interested in journalism, feminism, or cultural history, this promises to be essential viewing.

8. Sinners (July 4)

This 2025 thriller arrives just in time for the Fourth of July weekend. As a brand-new release, “Sinners” represents the kind of fresh content that keeps Max subscribers engaged with current cinema alongside the platform’s impressive catalog of classics.

9. Death of a Unicorn (July 25)

Another A24 release that’s sure to generate conversation. A24’s track record for selecting bold, innovative films makes this a must-watch for anyone interested in cutting-edge cinema.

10. Mortal Kombat (2021) (July 1)

The recent reboot of the beloved video game franchise brings spectacular fight sequences and faithful adaptations of iconic characters. Action fans will appreciate the film’s commitment to the source material and impressive martial arts choreography.

