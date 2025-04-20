10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu this May 2025

Top 10 Must-Watch Hulu Releases – May 2025

Looking for the best new content to stream on Hulu this May? Here are the top 10 titles you shouldn’t miss! Complete May 2025 release schedule!

1. The Old Man: Complete Season 2 (May 9)

Jeff Bridges returns as Dan Chase, a former CIA operative forced out of retirement, in this critically acclaimed thriller series. Season 1 left viewers on the edge of their seats, and the new season promises even more intense action and complex character development as Chase continues to evade those hunting him while confronting his past.

2. Extraordinary: Complete Season 2 (May 15)

This British comedy set in a world where everyone develops a superpower on their 18th birthday – except our protagonist Jen – returns for its second season. The first season charmed audiences with its unique premise, quirky characters, and sharp humor. Season 2 will continue Jen’s journey as she navigates a world of superpowers while feeling utterly ordinary.

3. The Handmaid’s Tale: Complete Season 6 (May 8)

The final season of this Emmy-winning dystopian drama arrives this May. Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, the series has captivated audiences with its powerful storytelling and Elisabeth Moss’s stellar performance as June. The concluding season promises to wrap up June’s fight against the oppressive regime of Gilead.

4. Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (May 16)

This fascinating documentary explores the world of social media influencers and the industry that creates overnight sensations. With unprecedented access to the mechanisms behind viral fame, this documentary offers a revealing look at how modern celebrities are manufactured.

5. The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1 (May 1)

This new documentary series examines the groundbreaking Latino police unit formed in Houston in 1979 to investigate unsolved murders in the Hispanic community. With exclusive interviews and archival footage, it tells a compelling story about justice, representation, and community policing.

6. Alone Australia: Complete Season 1 (May 1)

The hit survival reality show expands to the Australian Outback, where contestants must survive alone in one of the world’s most challenging environments. Armed with limited gear and their survival skills, participants face extreme isolation, dangerous wildlife, and harsh conditions in this ultimate test of human endurance.

7. James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1 (May 1)

This documentary series explores the extraordinary life and legacy of the Godfather of Soul. Featuring rare footage and exclusive interviews, the series examines James Brown’s musical innovations, cultural impact, and complex personal journey, offering fans new insights into one of music’s most influential figures.

8. Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story (May 1)

This true-crime documentary examines the shocking case of Ruby Franke, a former mommy vlogger whose fall from grace captivated social media. The documentary investigates how her family-friendly online persona masked a much darker reality, raising questions about social media fame and accountability.

9. Shoresy: Complete Season 3 (May 9)

This spinoff from the cult hit “Letterkenny” continues to follow the foul-mouthed, hockey-playing character as he attempts to revitalize a struggling minor league team. Known for its rapid-fire dialogue and uniquely Canadian humor, the third season promises more of the crude yet somehow endearing antics that fans have come to love.

10. Master Chef: Complete Season 14 (May 23)

The popular cooking competition returns with a new batch of home cooks competing for the title of Master Chef. With high-pressure challenges, dramatic eliminations, and the notoriously exacting standards of the judges, this season promises to deliver the perfect mix of culinary inspiration and reality TV drama.

Note: Release dates may be subject to change. Check Hulu for the most up-to-date information.

