10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu this March 2025

Top 10 Must-Watch Streaming Picks for Hulu for March 2025. Full Hulu March Releases!

As spring approaches, an impressive collection of films and series is hitting your screens. From groundbreaking documentaries to beloved classics, here are our top 10 picks you won’t want to miss:

“Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna” (March 11) This timely documentary premiere promises an in-depth look at one of Hollywood’s most tragic accidents, exploring important questions about film set safety and accountability in the entertainment industry. “Alien” Collection (March 1) In a massive addition to the library, the entire Alien franchise arrives. Starting with Ridley Scott’s 1979 masterpiece, this sci-fi horror series revolutionized both genres. The original film, starring Sigourney Weaver, remains a masterclass in tension and atmospheric storytelling. “Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years” (March 14) Comedy fans won’t want to miss Bill Burr’s latest special premiere. Known for his sharp social commentary and no-holds-barred approach, Burr continues to be one of stand-up’s most influential voices. “Gannibal: Season 2 Premiere” (March 19) This critically acclaimed Japanese thriller returns for its second season, promising more psychological tension and complex character development that made its first season such a compelling watch. “O’Dessa” Film Premiere (March 20) This highly anticipated original film premiere joins the platform’s growing collection of exclusive content, bringing fresh storytelling to audiences seeking something new. “Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)” (March 1) Michael Keaton’s Oscar-winning performance in this technically innovative and narratively daring film about art, fame, and redemption remains as relevant as ever. “Fight Club” (March 14) David Fincher’s cult classic starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton arrives, bringing its mind-bending narrative and sharp social commentary to the platform. If you’ve never seen it, now’s your chance; if you have, it’s always worth another viewing. “The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy” Complete Season 1 (March 21) This new anime series offers an intriguing blend of fantasy and action, available in both subbed and dubbed versions for viewer preference. “Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys” (March 20) This complete season documentary series explores the life and legacy of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan member, offering new insights into one of hip-hop’s most fascinating figures. “The Prestige” (March 14) Christopher Nolan’s masterful tale of rival magicians, starring Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman, weaves an intricate narrative that rewards multiple viewings with its clever plotting and stunning performances.

Honorable Mentions:

“Good Will Hunting” (March 1)

“The Princess Bride” (March 1)

“Carol” (March 18)

“Pulp Fiction” (March 1)

“Life of Pi” (March 1)

