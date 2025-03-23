10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu this April 2025

10 Must-Watch Hulu Releases for April 2025. Full Hulu April Releases!

1. The Handmaid’s Tale: Sixth & Final Season Premiere (April 8)

After years of dystopian drama, the critically acclaimed series comes to its conclusion. Don’t miss the final chapter of June’s story as the Hulu Original wraps up its award-winning run.

2. Interstellar (2014) – April 1

Christopher Nolan’s epic space adventure arrives just in time for a rewatch. With its stunning visuals, emotional depth, and mind-bending science, this modern classic remains one of the most ambitious space films ever created.

3. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) – April 1

Martin Scorsese’s controversial, energetic examination of Wall Street excess features Leonardo DiCaprio in one of his most uninhibited performances. A wild ride from start to finish.

4. Wes Anderson Collection (April 4)

A mini festival of Wes Anderson films arrives on the 4th, including The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Rushmore, and The Darjeeling Limited. Perfect for both newcomers and longtime fans of Anderson’s distinctive style.

5. FX’s Dying for Sex: Complete Limited Series (April 4)

This provocative and emotional limited series explores one woman’s journey after a terminal cancer diagnosis, as she leaves her marriage to explore her sexuality. A raw, honest, and sometimes surprisingly funny look at life, death, and intimacy.

6. No Man’s Land: Complete Season 2 (April 16)

The gripping Hulu Original returns for its second season, continuing its exploration of the complex Syrian civil war through the eyes of a young Frenchman searching for his sister.

7. Tombstone (1993) – April 1

One of the most quotable and beloved westerns of the modern era arrives. Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer deliver iconic performances in this tale of Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday at the O.K. Corral.

8. Azrael (2024) – April 25

This fresh horror release takes place in a world where no one speaks, following a woman who has managed to survive capture by a religious cult. For fans of innovative horror concepts and tense atmospheres.

9. Secrets of the Penguins: Complete Limited Series (April 21)

National Geographic delivers another stunning nature documentary, this time focusing on the fascinating world of penguins. Expect breathtaking footage and intimate insights into these beloved creatures.

10. In a Violent Nature (2024) – April 22

This inventive slasher film turns the genre on its head by telling the story from the killer’s perspective. A fresh approach to horror that’s been generating buzz since its festival premiere.

