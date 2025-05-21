10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu June 2025

10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu in June 2025. Summer is heating up, and so is your streaming queue! With over 100 movies and TV shows arriving this June, here are the 10 titles you shouldn’t miss this month. Complete June 2025 Schedule!

1. Predator: Killer of Killers (June 6)

The iconic alien hunter returns in this thrilling new installment that promises to breathe fresh life into the beloved franchise. Set in a remote wilderness region, this film pits the Predator against a group of elite special forces operatives in what critics are calling “the most intense entry in the series since the 1987 original.” Coming on the heels of the original Predator films (also streaming this month), it’s the perfect time to dive into this sci-fi action universe.

2. FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4 (June 25)

The critically acclaimed culinary drama returns for its fourth season, continuing to follow the high-pressure world of fine dining through the eyes of Chef Carmy. After three seasons of watching the team transform a Chicago sandwich shop into a culinary destination, Season 4 promises to raise the stakes even higher. With its authentic portrayal of restaurant culture and outstanding performances, The Bear remains one of television’s most compelling dramas.

3. Edge of Tomorrow (June 1)

This criminally underrated sci-fi action film starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt is finally available for streaming. Cruise plays a soldier caught in a time loop during an alien invasion, dying repeatedly until he can find a way to win. With its clever premise, impressive visual effects, and perfect balance of humor and action, it’s a perfect summer blockbuster that deserves a second look if you missed it the first time around.

4. Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere (June 23)

This intimate documentary offers unprecedented access to the life and career of pioneering journalist Barbara Walters. Featuring previously unreleased interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the film chronicles Walters’ groundbreaking career from her early days on the Today Show to her creation of The View. It’s an essential watch for anyone interested in journalism, television history, or powerful women who shattered glass ceilings.

5. SALLY (2025) (June 17)

This psychological thriller has been generating buzz since its film festival premiere earlier this year. With its unpredictable plot twists and standout performances, critics are already calling it one of the year’s most disturbing and thought-provoking films. Without giving away too much, the less you know going in, the better—but prepare yourself for a viewing experience that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

6. Alien (1979) + Complete Franchise (June 1)

Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror masterpiece and its many sequels arrive on streaming just in time for summer viewing. From the claustrophobic terror of the original to James Cameron’s action-packed Aliens, the complete franchise offers something for every sci-fi fan. With the original film still standing as one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made, it’s the perfect time to revisit this iconic series or experience it for the first time.

7. The Actor (2025) (June 30)

Already generating early awards buzz, this character-driven drama follows a once-famous actor attempting a comeback while confronting his troubled past. With a career-defining lead performance and nuanced direction, The Actor explores the thin line between performance and authenticity in both art and life. It’s the kind of thoughtful, grown-up cinema that’s increasingly rare in today’s entertainment landscape.

8. Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1 (June 3)

This charming anime series combines fantasy, comedy, and slice-of-life elements to create something truly special. The story follows office worker Kobayashi and the dragon Tohru who becomes her maid, exploring themes of found family and belonging through its colorful cast of characters. Whether you’re an anime veteran or newcomer to the medium, Dragon Maid’s blend of humor, heart, and stunning animation makes it a standout series worth your time.

9. Gran Turismo (June 11)

Based on a remarkable true story, this film follows a teenage virtual racing champion whose gaming skills earned him a spot as a real-world professional race car driver. It’s an inspirational underdog story that explores the increasingly blurred line between virtual and real-world skills. With exhilarating racing sequences and a compelling narrative, Gran Turismo offers both high-octane thrills and genuine emotional impact.

10. Big Fish (2003) (June 1)

Tim Burton’s heartfelt fantasy explores the relationship between a dying father known for his tall tales and his estranged son who seeks to separate fact from fiction. Featuring stunning visuals, magical realism, and career-best performances from Albert Finney and Ewan McGregor, Big Fish remains one of Burton’s most emotionally resonant films. If you’ve never experienced this modern classic or it’s been years since your last viewing, June offers the perfect opportunity to be swept away by its magical storytelling.

