10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu in June 2026

June 2026 kicks off summer with an outstanding lineup on Hulu, from the complete Captain America trilogy to the final season of a beloved culinary series and blockbuster animated adventures. Here are the 10 essential titles you need to watch this month. Full June Hulu Schedule!

1. FX’s The Bear: Complete Fifth and Final Season

Arriving: June 25 – The acclaimed culinary drama concludes its remarkable run with its fifth and final season. This Emmy-winning series about a young chef transforming his family’s sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment has captivated audiences with its intense kitchen drama, complex characters, and exploration of family, ambition, and the pursuit of excellence.

2. The Complete Captain America Trilogy

Arriving: June 1 – All three Captain America films arrive together, with The First Avenger celebrating its 15th anniversary and Civil War its 10th. From Steve Rogers’ origin story in World War II through the Avengers’ fracturing conflict, this trilogy showcases some of Marvel’s finest storytelling and most impactful superhero cinema.

3. Independence Day (1996)

Arriving: June 1 – The sci-fi blockbuster celebrates its 30th anniversary with a return to Hulu just in time for summer. Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum lead the charge against an alien invasion in this explosive film that defined 90s action cinema and remains the perfect Fourth of July viewing experience.

4. It Ends With Us (2024)

Arriving: June 9 – Based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, this powerful drama explores the complexities of love and domestic violence. Blake Lively stars in this emotional story that has resonated with millions of readers and promises to deliver an equally compelling cinematic experience.

5. The Complete Kung Fu Panda Trilogy

Arriving: June 1 – All three films featuring Po the Panda arrive together, with Kung Fu Panda 2 celebrating its 15th anniversary and the third film its 10th. Jack Black voices the lovable warrior in this DreamWorks franchise that combines stunning martial arts animation with heartfelt messages about believing in yourself.

6. Gladiator (2000)

Arriving: June 1 – Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning epic returns to Hulu. Russell Crowe’s iconic performance as Maximus Decimus Meridius anchors this powerful tale of revenge and honor in ancient Rome. With unforgettable action sequences and emotional depth, this film remains one of the greatest historical dramas ever made.

7. National Treasure Films

Arriving: June 1 – Both National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets arrive for summer adventure viewing. Nicolas Cage leads these thrilling treasure hunts through American history, combining action, puzzles, and patriotic mythology into entertaining family-friendly adventures.

8. The Creator (2023)

Arriving: June 20 – This visually stunning sci-fi epic explores the war between humanity and artificial intelligence. Set in a future where AI has advanced beyond human control, the film delivers thought-provoking themes wrapped in spectacular action sequences and groundbreaking visual effects.

9. Love Island: Season 13 Premiere

Arriving: June 4 – The addictive British reality dating show returns for its 13th season. Perfect summer viewing, this series brings singles together in a villa where they couple up, compete in challenges, and navigate romantic drama that keeps viewers hooked week after week.

10. 12 Years A Slave (2013)

Arriving: June 1 – Steve McQueen’s Oscar-winning masterpiece returns to Hulu. This powerful historical drama tells the true story of Solomon Northup, a free Black man kidnapped and sold into slavery. Chiwetel Ejiofor delivers a devastating performance in this essential and unflinching look at America’s darkest chapter.

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