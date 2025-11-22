10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu in December 2025

Hulu’s December lineup is packed with holiday favorites, anticipated returns, and milestone anniversaries. Here are the ten titles you won’t want to miss this month. Full Release Schedule!

Home Alone (1990) — 35th Anniversary

Kevin McCallister’s legendary battle against the Wet Bandits turns 35 this year. Hulu is celebrating by adding the entire franchise, but the original remains the ultimate holiday comfort watch.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2 Premiere

The hit Disney+ Original returns December 10 with a two-episode premiere. Walker Scobell is back as the demigod hero, continuing the faithful adaptation that won over fans and newcomers alike.

Gremlins (1984)

This horror-comedy classic reminds us why you should never feed them after midnight. Equal parts terrifying and hilarious, it’s the perfect antidote to saccharine holiday fare.

Black Swan (2010) — 15th Anniversary

Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller earned Natalie Portman an Oscar for her haunting portrayal of a ballerina’s descent into madness. Fifteen years later, it still captivates.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) — 10th Anniversary

The N.W.A. biopic that redefined the music documentary genre celebrates a decade. The performances from O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jason Mitchell, and Corey Hawkins remain electrifying.

The Life of Chuck (2024)

Mike Flanagan’s latest arrives December 26, adapting the Stephen King novella. After his success with King’s Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep, expectations are high for this one.

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

The Silicon Valley star and Oscar-nominated writer delivers a new stand-up special on December 19. His sharp wit and personal storytelling make this a must-see comedy event.

The Santa Clause (1994)

Tim Allen’s accidental transformation into Santa Claus remains one of the most rewatchable holiday films ever made. All three films arrive December 1 for a full trilogy marathon.

Made in Korea: Series Premiere

This Hulu Original debuts December 24 with a two-episode premiere. The buzzy new series adds to the platform’s growing slate of international programming.

Chevalier (2023)

Kelvin Harrison Jr. shines as Joseph Bologne, the illegitimate son of a French plantation owner who became one of Europe’s greatest composers and fencers. A rousing historical drama that deserves more attention.

