10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu in April 2026

April 2026 delivers an exceptional lineup on Hulu, featuring complete franchise collections, exciting series premieres, and beloved comedies. Here are the 10 essential titles you need to watch this month. Complete Schedule Here!

1. The Complete Shrek Franchise

Arriving: April 1

All four Shrek films arrive on Hulu, with the original celebrating its 25th anniversary. From the groundbreaking first film that revolutionized animated comedy to the final chapter, this complete collection offers the perfect opportunity to revisit the beloved ogre’s adventures in Far Far Away.

2. The Complete Hunger Games Saga

Arriving: April 14

All five films in the dystopian franchise land on Hulu, including the complete original trilogy and the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. This epic collection showcases Katniss Everdeen’s journey from tribute to symbol of rebellion in one of the most successful film franchises of the 2010s.

3. Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

Arriving: April 10

The beloved sitcom returns with a brand new Hulu Original season. Fans of the chaotic family comedy can finally catch up with Malcolm and the rest of the dysfunctional family in this highly anticipated revival that promises to bring back the show’s signature humor and heart.

4. Bad Boys Ride or Die (2024)

Arriving: April 7

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return for the latest installment in the action-comedy franchise. This blockbuster delivers the explosive action sequences and buddy cop chemistry that have made the Bad Boys series a fan favorite for three decades.

5. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Arriving: April 1

Meryl Streep’s iconic performance as Miranda Priestly returns to Hulu for the film’s 20th anniversary. This fashion industry comedy-drama featuring Anne Hathaway remains endlessly quotable and rewatchable, cementing its status as a modern classic.

6. The Testaments: Series Premiere

Arriving: April 8

The highly anticipated Hulu Original series launches with three episodes, continuing the world of The Handmaid’s Tale. Based on Margaret Atwood’s sequel novel, this new series promises to expand the dystopian universe with fresh perspectives and compelling storytelling.

7. Night At The Museum Trilogy

Arriving: April 1

The complete trilogy starring Ben Stiller arrives on Hulu, with the original celebrating its 20th anniversary. These family-friendly adventure comedies bring history to life with humor and heart, making them perfect entertainment for viewers of all ages.

8. A Haunting In Venice (2023)

Arriving: April 30

Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot in this atmospheric mystery set in post-World War II Venice. The third installment in the modern Poirot series combines classic detective work with supernatural elements, delivering a fresh take on Agatha Christie’s legendary sleuth.

9. The Beekeeper (2024)

Arriving: April 1

Jason Statham stars in this action thriller about a former operative who unleashes vengeance on those who wronged someone close to him. With intense action sequences and Statham’s trademark intensity, this film delivers the hard-hitting entertainment his fans expect.

10. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022)

Arriving: April 13

The latest Dragon Ball film arrives with both subtitled and dubbed versions. This CGI-animated adventure brings back fan-favorite characters and delivers the epic battles and humor that have made the Dragon Ball franchise a global phenomenon.

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